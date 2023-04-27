Memorial Day gaming laptop deals 2023: the best offers available right now

Memorial Day gaming laptop deals are set to shake up the web, and we expect some particularly strong configurations to drop down to low prices during the holiday season. While Memorial Day itself doesn't begin until May 29th,2023, retailers are getting prepared for the occasion with lots of discounts on the way.

From budget starter rigs to the new RTX 40-series, we will likely see big things. As a result, we will be rounding up all the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals - across the entire price range - from all your favorite retailers and bringing our treasure trove of savings right to you. Not to mention, we're also expecting to see some of the best gaming laptops on the market take some serious reductions too.

Knowing where to look and when to bite on a good deal matters, though. Sales happen every week, and with every retailer getting in on the action for Memorial Day, it can be a bit overwhelming to actually work out which ones actually value for money. That's where we come in. As we approach the big day we will be putting together our top picks on the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals.

When will Memorial Day gaming laptop deals start? Like every year, Memorial Day 2023 will take place on the last Monday of May. This time that's May 29th, 2023. The majority of Memorial Day gaming laptop deals will happen on the Monday itself, however, lots of sales will kick off in the days preceding, such as the weekend. Some deals carry over a couple of days afterward, while some deals end at midnight on Monday. Either way, it's worth checking online from Saturday, May 27th, 2023.

When will Memorial Day gaming laptop deals end? We expect to see Memorial Day gaming laptop deals closing out at midnight on Monday, May 29th. That said, a lot of retailers will keep a few offers live until as late as the Wednesday (May 31st) after Memorial Day. If you see a great deal early, we always recommend jumping on it as while the deal might last for a few more days, stock may sell out, effectively ending the deal ahead of time.

What to expect from the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals 2023

The best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals might not be the most obvious time of the year to walk away with a bargain but you'll be surprised at what you can get. Even taking into account the likes of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and Cyber Monday, we occasionally see some deals that top the lot on Memorial Day. Specifically, it's great for last year's models as the biggest brands have begun to showcase what we can expect from them in 2023, therefore, major reductions on gaming laptops from 2022.

Last year we saw the likes of the MSI GF63 Thin GTX 1650 gaming laptop drop to below $600, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 with an RTX 3060 fall from $1,500 to $1,099, as well as the Dell G15 with an RTX 3050 drop all the way from over a grand to under $600. We expect similar price drops, if not bigger for these brands with anyone looking to get a budget model for close to $500 hopefully in look.

We're hoping that there might be some RTX-40 series laptops getting some extra incentives (like a game or Xbox Game Pass subscription) thrown in too, if no price cuts become available. Naturally, the RTX-30 series is where you'll want to look for the best value for money with more RTX-3070 gaming laptops getting closer to that $1,000 mark. We've recently seen some great deals pushing them below $1,200 so Memorial Day could be the time for them to hit that sweet spot.

Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg are usually the best places to go in our experience for great budget deals. Many of these will be live ahead of the big day itself, with everything from Alienware and Acer to Razer and MSI expected to be present. Whatever you're looking for, there's a good chance it'll be cheaper during Memorial Day.

Last year's best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $699 $594 at Walmart

Save $105 - This was a price point that we hardly ever see at the entry-level of gaming laptop hardware. Inside this machine was a GTX 1650 with an Intel Core i5 10th gen; more than enough for light gaming on a budget. Features: Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 GTX 1650 gaming laptop | $721 $664.62 at Newegg

Save $56 - The slight saving here took the already fairly aggressively priced IdeaPad 3 into even cheaper territory. This model features not only an IPS screen, but also double the storage space that is typically available in the sub-$750 range. Features: Intel Core i5-11300H, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 16.6-inch Full HD 120Hz IPS screen.



(opens in new tab) Dell G15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $1,019 $685.99 at Dell

Save $333 - This was a fantastic offer coming in at well under $700. You've got the Ryzen 5 5600H CPU as well as the powerful RTX 3050 for Full HD gaming with few compromises. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3050, 8GB, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming 17 RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $999 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $249 - This was an excellent price for a larger gaming laptop running the surprisingly capable RTX 3050 Ti with ray tracing support. As far as bigger-budget gaming laptops go, you couldn't really ask for much more at the $750 mark. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 17.3-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) MSI Sword RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop | $1,200 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - What made the MSI Sword a particularly strong buy was the inclusion of an 11th gen i7 instead of an i5 which was much more common in this price range. While on the pricier side for an RTX 3050 laptop, the added horsepower of this CPU should ensured fast performance in Full HD. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) Alienware M15 R6 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,549.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $450 - Since the R7s started showing up, the Alienware M15 R5 and R6 models have been seeing some serious discounts. That meant we had seen this $1,099.99 sales price before 2022's Memorial Day gaming laptop deals, but it was still an excellent offer. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 165Hz 15.6-inch Full HD display.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion Slim 7 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,500 $1,099.99 at Lenovo

Save $400 - Factoring in the discount, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 was a stellar buy for anyone after high-performance 1080p gaming. This configuration was made better by the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU for snappy overall gameplay. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15-inch Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,850 $1,449.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 features an 11th gen i9 CPU which was decidedly rare for gaming laptops at this price point. What's more, there's the addition of the 16:10 aspect ratio for QHD in-game resolutions, barely seen at the $1,450 mark. Features: Intel Core i9-11900H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-inch 165Hz WQHD screen.



(opens in new tab) Alienware x15 15.6-inch RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $2,299.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

Save $700 - The Alienware x15 was one of the most premium rigs on the market, but you could have picked up an RTX 3060 configuration for $700 off in Dell's Memorial Day gaming laptop deals. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 165Hz 15.6-inch Full HD screen.



(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 RX 6800S gaming laptop | $1,900 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Though this was only a small discount, this gaming laptop deal was significant because the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 of this spec had only been on the market for a few months. Running the brand Ryzen 9 6000-series chip, and with DDR5 memory at the heart, this is a machine that is futureproofed for many years to come. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS, RX 6800S, 16GB RAM, 1TB Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD, 14-inch 120Hz WQXGA screen.



