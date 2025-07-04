This Lego Toothless set is going to charm the heck out of How to Train Your Dragon fans

To be perfectly honest, I think this new Lego set is bang out of order. For starters, anything this cute should be illegal. Secondly, I guarantee that it's going to part fans from their money like no-one's business this Holiday season.

The new Lego set in question? How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless. With an exaggerated cartoon design that makes the dragon even more adorable than normal (he's got a much bigger head with massive eyes and iddy biddy legs), this kit is in danger territory for any fans of the animated or live-action films.

Lego How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless | $69.99 at Lego

This kit is made up of just under 800 pieces, features a fish snack and plasma blast accessories, and stands at 7in (16cm) tall. It's available for pre-order now and will arrive by July 8. Thanks to that 18+ age-rating, it's also designed as a display piece rather than a toy.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore How to Train Your Dragon

✅ You're buying it as a gift for fans

✅ You want a simple, straightforward project



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're buying for kids who want a playset



Price check:

💲 None (exclusive to Lego Store)



UK price:

⭐ £59.99 at Lego



AU price:

⭐ AU$109.99 at Lego

Because it's just seven inches tall and is made up of 784 pieces, Lego Toothless is ideal for newcomers and veterans alike. It doesn't matter if you're new to the best Lego sets or haven't made a model in years; this one won't take too long to construct (probably a single evening) and isn't overly complicated. That small stature means it isn't going to completely take over the space it's in, either. This is a tasteful addition to a setup, not an in-your-face centerpiece.

Personally, my favorite feature is the movable head and fish accessory for the dragon to chow down on. Even though it sounds simple, being able to pose the head and mouth however you like adds a lot of personality to the model – something I praised in my Lego Piranha Plant review, because that kit takes a similar approach. Plus, him clutching the fish snack in his jaws only adds to the set's already puppy-like pose. Honestly, it's enough to melt your heart.

Lego How to Train Your Dragon: Toothless is available to pre-order exclusively via the Lego Store, and it'll arrive July 8. If you sign in to Lego's free Insider program (it's basically a reward for having a login) before purchasing, you can also start earning points at the same time.

