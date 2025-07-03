Scuf's Squid Game controller just dropped in price, and the irony is killing me

Scuf is a controller brand that's known for its vast range of designs and colorways. It's also known for charging extraordinarily high prices, so if you're anything like me, affording one at full price would require a miracle. Before any of you go gambling your life away on a creepy island to try and win enough cash to wipe away your debts though, I have good news. Scuf's best Xbox Series X controller just got a big ol' discount.

Not only that, but if you've been bingeing the final season of Squid Game on Netflix and want something to remember the show by, Scuf's controller fulfils that wish. The Squid Game Pink Guard colorway of the Scuf Instinct Pro just got a $60 price cut at Best Buy, which brings it down from its laughable $239.99 price to a much more doable $179.99.

Scuf Instinct Pro Squid Game Pink Guard Edition | $239.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - I hardly ever see Scuf's flagship pro controllers come down in price, and if you aren't drawn to this brand for its custom design builder, the Squid Game and White colorways at Best Buy are currently going cheaper. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Squid Game fan

✅ You were interested in a Scuf controller anyway

✅ You want four back buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You want six back buttons

❌ You realise how ironic Squid Game merch is UK: £239 at Scuf

The Scuf Instinct Pro is an officially licensed wireless Xbox controller that sports four back buttons. While it's available in a slew of color choices, as well as some custom liveries if you buy directly from Scuf's website, this version takes on the appearance of one of Squid Game's Pink jump-suited guards. You can make out the grated mask in the controller's middle, and pink grips and accents give it a distinct look among the more muted black PC controllers out there.

I'll be honest, I'm one episode away from finishing the final season, but I'd argue there could be a bit more blood on this controller to really make it an uncanny resemblance. Just a thought, but I can understand if a totally realistic look maybe wasn't what the folks at Scuf wanted to go for.

(Image credit: Future)

At $179, that brings the Scuf Instinct Pro down to the same price as the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox, which I'd class as the best pro controller on the shelves for any platform right now. If you do have your heart set on Scuf, however, you'll be glad to hear that this discounted price makes it cheaper than some of the more recent Xbox Series X controller rivals that sit at $200, like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro and the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited.

If $179.99 is still a little rich for your blood, you might want to know about the Scuf Valor Pro. Personally, I don't think it does anything too special when up against the Razer Wolverine V3 TE (which also costs $100), but no matter which of these controllers you opt for, you'll be getting the benefit of four back buttons. For me, those are the biggest benefit of a pro controller if you like to play first-person shooters.

