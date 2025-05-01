Alienware just discounted its new Area-51 gaming laptops for the first time ever

Alienware's selection of Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptops may have only hit the shelves in the last couple of months, but they're already seeing some significant discounts at Dell's own site. This isn't the first saving I've spotted on new-generation gaming laptops, but it's the first time I've seen Area-51s on the chopping block and the largest price cut so far.

With $500 off the final price, the Alienware 18 Area-51 is the best value right now. Its $3,799.99 MSRP has dropped down to $3,299.99 at Dell this week. That's the same price you would have otherwise been paying for an RTX 5070 Ti configuration.

The smaller Alienware 16 Area-51 is also available for the same $3,299.99 sale price, though that comes from a smaller $300 discount on the original $3,599.99 MSRP. It's less valuable overall, but it's still an early saving on the brand's very latest releases.

Both these rigs are in the running to become some of the best gaming laptops of the year, even without today's offers.

Alienware 18 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | $3,799.99 $3,299.99 at Dell

Save $500 - The 18-inch Area-51 gaming laptop has dropped a massive $500 at Dell this week. That brings the $3,799.99 MSRP of the RTX 5080 model down to just $3,299.99 - the same you'd normally pay for an RTX 5070 Ti configuration. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | RTX 5080 | 64GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 300Hz QHD+ display Buy it if: ✅ You keep your laptop at home

✅ You want a faster-than-average screen

✅ You need plenty of ports Don't buy it if: ❌ You regularly travel with your laptop

Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | $3,599.99 $3,299.99 at Dell

Save $300 - The 16-inch Alienware Area-51 is also down to $3,299.99 with that RTX 5080 under the hood. This is a smaller discount than the 18-incher, so the value isn't quite as strong with this offer, but if you're after something more portable it's well worth a look. Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | RTX 5080 | 64GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display Buy it if: ✅ You occasionally travel with your laptop

✅ You want to future proof your RAM

✅ You prefer portability over power Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the fastest screen possible

Should you buy the Alienware Area-51?

(Image credit: Dell)

Both of these Alienware Area-51 configurations come with stacked specs. That 64GB RAM is future-proofing you for a significant amount of time, and the 18-incher comes with a massive 300Hz display. That's all with the brand's tested-and-recommended cooling systems and high-end chassis builds.

These are set to become some of the best Alienware laptops on the market, and with the power of the RTX 5080 under the hood you'll be secure in your investment for years to come yet. That's all at a much lower rate than you'll see from the competition. A similar spec of the MSI Raider 18 HX AI sits at $4,499 at B&H Photo (albeit with a boosted processor, extra storage, and a 4K display).

The 2025 Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 does beat the Alienware 18 Area-51 in price at MSRP. It's going for $3,399.99 at Asus with these specs, but that's still $100 more than today's sale price.

Alienware's also winning for value in the 16-inch category at the moment. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 offers pretty much the same specs (though it knocks you down to 32GB RAM) for the same $3,299.99 rate at Adorama, though it's currently on backorder. Meanwhile, the HP Omen Max 16 is $3,799.99 at HP when configured with the same components as the Alienware 16 Area-51 above.

If you're upgrading your gaming laptop and you're looking for a chunky chassis to make the most of those components, Alienware is the way to go this week.

I'm also hunting down all the best Asus gaming laptops and the best Razer laptops on the market. Or, if you're after even more power, check out the best gaming PCs available.