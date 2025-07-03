This Nintendo Switch 2 case fixes the handheld's biggest problem, and I'm obsessed

The Belkin Charging Case doesn't stand out from the best Nintendo Switch accessories at first glance. From the outside, it's just a simple Nintendo Switch 2 zip-up case, but on the inside, it holds one incredible secret - a juicey built-in power bank.

The second I first laid eyes on the black box sitting at the bottom of what is now the best Nintendo Switch case in my possession, it was like all my Switch 2 battery woes had been answered. The 10,000mAh charger slots in the case, where a spot has been perfectly moulded for it to sit.

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Case w/Integrated 10,000mAh Power Bank | $69.99 at Amazon The Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 comes with space for up to 12 games, a pouch for extra accessories, a hidden AirTag pocket, and a 10,000mAh power bank with an LCD display that can keep your handheld charged as you travel. UK: Pre-order for £49.99 at Amazon

There's even a little velcro strap that keeps it in place, but this isn't just so you can take your power bank with you when you travel. No, no my sweet summer Nintendo child, this case is designed to let your Switch 2 charge while it's fully zipped up, and I can't get enough of it.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

It may sound a bit silly to get this worked up over a case, but the measly battery life of the Switch 2 is my least favorite thing about the otherwise incredible bit of Nintendo tech.

Whether I'm chilling out with some freeroam mode on Mario Kart World, or trying to re-learn the best Ivy Valentine combos in Soul Calibur 2 I can get maybe up to three hours worth of playtime, and that's being generous. My older Nintendo Switch OLED can do better with its up-to-9-hour battery life, which is a little disappointing when you ideally want your next-gen console to be better than what came before.

I'm well aware of the tips and tricks to get more out of the Switch's meager battery, but I always end up resorting to just playing it plugged in at all times. Now that the Belkin case has graciously joined my gaming setup, I don't have to worry as much about having one of my few spare Switch 2 chargers around.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

There have been so many moments where I've just wanted to quickly load up Mario Kart World, get in some practice before hanging out with friends, but it's been totally dead. Now, I feel assured that so long as it's in my Belkin case, it's getting the juice it needs to keep it going.

I first assumed that having a fairly chonky power bank inside would make the entire case pretty bulky too. However, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that it's even more compact than the STEALTH Premium Travel Case.

The deep, molded reservoir of the case means there's plenty of room for your power bank, Switch 2, and even some extra accessories, if you have them. There's even a little gap for its cable to stick out from and be popped into the bottom USB-C port, so you don't have to worry about pressure being forced onto any part of your Switch 2.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Belkin also added a little fabric mesh pouch on the upper side of the case, along with storage for up to 12 game carts. I haven't found much use for the game storage yet, as my only Switch 2 game so far has been a digital copy of Mario Kart World. But I have been saving a spot for Donkey Kong Bananza, and it's at least been keeping some of my older original Switch games secure and snug in the meantime.

Other than being a battery life saver and providing storage for some extra games and accessories, this Belkin case holds one more little secret. Hidden amongst the fabric pouch is a tinier pouch that's designed to fit an AirTag. I hate the anxiety of wondering where I've left my new pricey gaming tech, so this discovery already has me looking up where to buy one of my own so I can keep an extra eye on its location.

All of this doesn't come cheap, as you can imagine, and with an MSRP of $69.99 / £49.99, the Belkin Charging Case is one of the more expensive cases I've tested so far. But honestly, not having to worry as much about the Switch 2 and its pathetic battery life feels worth every penny.

