STEALTH Premium Travel Case review - a plain but necessary Switch 2 accessory

The STEALTH Premium Travel Case is as plain as brand-new Switch 2-compatible cases come, but it's become one of the must-have accessories in my new Ninty setup. Not only does the hardshell zip case provide enough cushioned support for the new handheld, but it comes with space for extra game carts, a pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers, and the Kit version only takes things up a notch as it packs in a screen protector and a charging cable for good measure.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn't have the culmination of eight years' worth of accessories under its belt, being that it's only come into existence in little over a week. But even before the Ninty's newest handheld launched on June 5, 2025, accessory brands like STEALTH were at the ready to unload a wave of extra goodies, from screen protectors, racing wheel controllers, Joy-Con 2 charging stands, and naturally, some Switch 2-compatible cases too.

Of course, Nintendo had its own cases ready for launch, with the official Carrying Case and All-In-One Carrying Case. But if the best Nintendo Switch cases are anything to go by, it's the third-party brands that provide the ones with the best equal measure of design, protection, features, and value for money. The STEALTH Premium Travel Case nearly ticks all those boxes. Available on its own, or part of a Travel Kit for $39.99 at Walmart with an extra screen protector and charging cable (the version I was supplied with), in design, this case is as plain and boring as handheld cases come.

But for just $27.99 / £14.99 from STEALTH on its own, or $39.99 / £19.99 as part of the Premium Travel Kit, it only does the job of giving your new pricey portable gaming tech a supported, cushioned home when not in the dock, but adds convience to the table with its ample storage space for both games and extra accessories. The only thing stopping the STEALTH (also known as 4Gamers in the US) case from being a no-brainer recommendation is its uninspired all-black look, which makes it as basic as hardshell cases come. Yet, what the STEALTH Premium Travel Case lacks in looks, it makes up for by providing a high-quality and robust bit of protection for your new Ninty tech, and storage for some extra accessories, all without adding to your Switch 2 pricey woes.

Design

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The actual look of the STEALTH Premium Travel Case leaves a lot to be desired. It's a hardshell zip case, with an all-black colorway and very little going for it in terms of a flashy design. It's actually pretty normal for the first new wave of third-party accessories not to offer up any fantastical designs when a new console drops. Not to mention, STEALTH doesn't have the benefits of an official collab with Nintendo like brands like PowerA to slap Link or Kirby's adorable face across the side. But that still doesn't entirely excuse the uninspired look.

The only bit of flashy flourish is the silicon-feeling STEALTH logo sitting right in the middle of the front of the case, and the STEALTH-branded zip ends. Otherwise, this is the kind of accessory that's ideal for those who strive for a plain, simplified aesthetic for all their gaming tech. I'm much more privy to the bright and colorful cases featuring my favorite Ninty characters, and so will definitely be planning to give this a makeover with some holographic stickers, in the future - but at least there's plenty of case real estate to give it some personalization.

Features

From the outset, this travel case is pretty bulky. Not bulky enough that it wouldn't fit in a messenger or generic backpack, but too large for my collection of Loungefly bags, which are regrettably some of the only backpacks I have at my disposal.

And as a travel case, which is designed to not only store the handheld but also some accessories, this STEALTH case was always bound to be chonky boy. But once you actually open the textured hardshell case, you realize that this added size is down to just how prepared for travel this case is - and ideally, that's what you want for an accessory designed with portability in mind.



The bottom half of the case has a moulded interior for popping in your new Switch 2 handheld. I've had some issues with cases in the past where even with the launch handheld it felt like a tight fit, but the case is prestinely shaped to provide just the right amount of space. Once your Switch 2 is nice and snug, a little fabric flap rests upon the screen, which also happens to be where STEALTH has snuck in storage for up to 12 game carts.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

A series of 12 elastic pockets to store all your precious game carts is available on this slab of fabric, alongside a small piece of velcro to keep the Switch 2 safe from rattling around in the case. The underside of it is also cleverly coated in plush, almost velvety fabric to keep your new 7.9-inch display safe from any scratches or abrasions while it's in the case.

The upper compartment of the case is truly where the 'travel' element comes into play. This case features a moulded space for an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers, and a rounded moulded circular space ideal for the wound-up cable of your official AC Adapter, or the spare USB-C charging cable that's provided with the Premium Travel Kit addition of the case. While the moulded interior feels like you're limited to store controllers or a charger, there's also a fabric mesh pocket covering half of this compartment. That pocket provides the means to store everything from a spare screen protector, microSD Express Card, and anything else that can manage to fit.

Performance

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Whether I was strolling around the house, or popping out to do some boring adult errands, the STEALTH Premium Travel Case never faltered. It was a bit awkward to take with me, only because I'm deep into the rabbit hole of small, cute Loungefly backpacks, where it's a struggle to fit any gaming handheld, nevermind the slightly larger Nintendo Switch 2. But once I had tucked the travel case into a large tote bag, never once did I fear my brand-new Switch 2 could get damaged.

That's primarily because of the lovely cushioning in this case. Despite the constant swinging of the tote bag I walked around my neighbourhood, the Switch 2 was still as pristine as launch day once I took it out for another session of Mario Kart World. This was a bit of a relief, as my current go-to original Switch case regularly left weird markings on my handheld's display, which I had to rub off if I ever wanted to actually play my older console.

I was initially a bit worried that the fluffy nature of the fabric of the STEALTH case would attract dust to the Switch 2's screen too. But every single time I removed it from its plush, cushioned tomb, it was free from any scuffs, scratches, or marks. As was the accompanying charging cable, which was able to fit nicely and snugly in the case, thanks to the moulded circular shape on the upper compartment. My Joy-Con 2 controllers (which I would only recommend you store if you have a spare pair) also slotted perfectly in the case.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Regrettably, I wasn't able to slot in any Switch 2 game carts as well, I don't own any yet. I grabbed the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle as soon as pre-orders opened in the UK, which meant getting a digital code to the game, much to the annoyance of my physical game-loving self.

Luckily for me, Switch 2 game carts are the same size as the original handheld's games, so I was able to just pop in 12 of my older games instead. My older PowerA 8-bit Link case also has this kind of storage for its games, so I wasn't worried that any of my precious Ninty games would come loose - and they never did. My only worry about this case is that I don't always recommend you travel with that many physical games at a time, as you never know what can happen. With the continued priceiness of newer Nintendo games, losing 12 at a time could be devastating to not just your game collection, but also your bank account if you had to replace them all - so if you are after this case, do be mindful of how many carts you take with you.

Should you buy the STEALTH Premium Travel Case?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The STEALTH Premium Travel Kit isn't the flashiest-looking Switch 2 case out there, but with the handheld still so brand-new, there aren't actually many Switch 2 cases currently sporting anything but plain all-black or all-gray designs anyway. While I personally prefer to have my favorite Nintendo characters plastered all over my handheld cases, ensuring my new bit of pricey tech is well protected and comes to no harm is of much higher importance when it comes to a travel case.



What the $27.99 / £14.99 ( $39.99 / £19.99 if you grab the Premium Travel Kit) case lacks in a bright, colorful design, it makes up for by providing a high-quality and robust protection for your Switch 2 handheld. This case is lined with a plush, soft-to-the-touch polyester fabric which prevented any scratches or general abrasions from finding their way to my new device, and its moulded interior kept it secure whether I was traveling up and down my neighbourhood to visit my mum (and show off my new Ninty tech) or just going from room to room in my house.

If you want the most bang for your buck, I recommend opting for the Premium Travel Kit version of this case instead, if you can find it. For just a few dollars (and pennies) more, STEALTH also chucks in a screen protector and a 2-meter USB-C charging cable. The latter isn't enough to power up the new Switch 2 dock, but if you want an alternative to unplugging your new AC adapter every time you want to take your Switch 2 out to a friend's house to ruin some friendships in Mario Kart World, it does the trick.

How I tested the STEALTH Premium Travel case

I familiarized myself with every extra nook and cranny of the STEALTH Premium Travel Case during the first week it, and many other accessories from the STEALTH brand, were sent my way just before the Switch 2 launch. The second week, I spent time testing the case alongside the Switch 2, taking it with me as I strolled about the house to test its portability and durability, and to and from my mum's house, who lives close by. No matter if I was strolling to my office desk to write up more Switch 2 news, or taking the new Ninty handheld with me for an evening of Mario Kart World in bed, the STEALTH case never left my side. During that time, I also tested the case by popping in and out older Switch game carts in the additional storage provided and using the accompanying charging cable to power up my new handheld.

For more information on how we test accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, check out our full GamesRadar+ Hardware policy.

If you want to unlock the potential of your new Switch 2 handheld, our guides to the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Card, the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras, and the best Nintendo Switch controllers are full of other accessories compatible with the brand-new Ninty machine.