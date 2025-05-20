The 18 best Memorial Day sales for gamers - I've scrolled every retailer for PS5, Switch, Xbox and PC deals so you don't have to

Memorial Day sales are well and truly upon us, with Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more dropping their early discounts this week. While the official event takes place on Monday, May 26 I generally tend to see savings hitting the shelves days before.

That's exactly what's happening in 2025, and I've been scouring the web all morning hunting down not just the biggest deals but the highest savings on the tech and games I actually recommend. That whittles down the options considerably, starting off with enough Chrome tabs to fry a laptop I've narrowed offers down to 18 Memorial Day deals that truly represent the best of the web right now.

I'm not done yet, though. This is just my first sweep of the virtual shelves. I'm spending the entire week hunting down the savings you need to know about, cross-referencing record-low prices with the highest-rated gadgets to find the best value for money. I've been tracking all the best Memorial Day gaming deals for years now, so I know what to look for and where to find it.

Best Memorial Day PS5 deals

PS5 Slim | Astro Bot | $569.98 $449.99 at PS Direct

Save $119.99 - This disc version of the PS5 normally comes in at $499.99 by itself, but you're saving $50 here and grabbing a $69.99 platforming giant for free. This is a fantastic bundle, and the best value on the web right now. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play physical games

✅ You like collectathon platfomers

✅ You have an older PS4 collection Don't buy it if: ❌ You only buy digital titles Price check: Walmart: $503.89

PS5 Pro | DualSense Controller (Galactic Purple) | $774.98 $739.99 at Walmart

Save $34.99 - This Galactic Purple gamepad is usually $74.99 by itself, but you're paying just $40 on top of the PS5 Pro's $699.99 rate for it here. Considering bundle discounts on this newer release are hard to come by, that's an excellent Memorial Day deal. Buy it if: ✅ You have a premium TV or monitor

✅ You don't need a disc drive

✅ You want an extra controller straight away Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on a lower quality TV

Lego Horizon Adventures | $59.99 $27.99 at Woot

Save $32 - Lego Horizon Adventures hasn't seen too much discount action in its life, but that's all started to change in the last few weeks. Woot has now dropped the $59.99 MSRP down to $27.99, for a full $32 saving. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Zero Dawn

✅ You like a Lego experience

✅ You haven't played the story in a while Don't buy it if: ❌ You've only just finished the remake

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset | $349.99 $243.46 at Amazon

Save $106 - You're saving over $100 on the greatest gaming headset I've tested so far here, that's a stunning offer. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless sits next to my PS5 to this day, and has only ever dropped $5 cheaper than this in the past (and that was only once). Buy it if: ✅ You play PS5 and PC

✅ You don't want to worry about charging

✅ You want simultaneous wireless connections Don't buy it if: ❌ You swap between PS5 and Xbox Price check: Walmart: $249 | Best Buy: $299.99

Best Memorial Day Switch deals

Nintendo Switch (renewed) | $299 $247.99 at Amazon

Save $52 - This is a renewed device, but it's still an excellent rate on a Nintendo Switch system. If you're saving cash by opting against the new release this Memorial Day, this is the way to do it. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play in handheld and docked mode

✅ You don't care about an OLED screen

✅ You just want access to first party Ninty releases Don't buy it if: ❌ You only need to play in handheld mode Price Check: Best Buy (GeekSquad Recertified): $269.99



Donkey Kong Country Returns HD | $59.99 $37.99 at Walmart

Save $22 - This is a fairly new release, so it's exciting to see Donkey Kong Country Returns HD taking such an early price cut. Ports like this tend to drop their rates quicker, but this $22 saving is still the cheapest I've seen yet. Buy it if: ✅ You want classic Donkey Kong

✅ You're getting ready for Bananza

✅ You enjoyed the classic releases Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D platforming Price check: Woot: $39.99 | Amazon: $44.99

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the deal I've been waiting for, you can currently grab Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake for $20 off in Amazon's Memorial Day sales. This has been tumbling in price for a few weeks now, but it's the first time I've seen it drop this low. Buy it if: ✅ You're still waiting for DQ12

✅ You enjoyed the original

✅ You like turn-based RPGs Don't buy it if: ❌ You only like real-time combat Price check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.99 $41.99 at Woot

Save $18 - I generally only ever see Echoes of Wisdom this cheap during major sales events, and Memorial Day is already working in our favor. You'll find nearly $20 off the latest Zelda release at Woot this week. Buy it if: ✅ You want more Link's Awakening art style

✅ You like puzzles

✅ You prefer dungeon crawling Don't buy it if: ❌ You want open-world Zelda Price check: Walmart: $49.65 | Amazon: $49.99

Super Mario Party Jamboree | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Released towards the end of last year, it's impressive to see Super Mario Party Jamboree taking a $15 discount at Woot. This is a must-see title for those after some classic couch co-op capers, and even better value if you've already got friends with the game as well. Buy it if: ✅ You like mini-games

✅ You want more multiplayer options

✅ You have regular Joy-Con Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a story Price check: Amazon: $51.99 | Walmart: $53.49



Best Memorial Day Xbox deals

Xbox Wireless Controller | $59.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Save $10 - Discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller used to be far more frequent, but they've slowed over the years and come to a harsher stop now that Microsoft has raised the price. Still, you can save $10 on the $59.99 MSRP of the white model in Walmart's Memorial Day sales right now. Buy it if: ✅ You just want a spare gamepad

✅ A wireless connection is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You need extra back buttons Price check: Best Buy: $49.99 | Amazon: $49.99

WD Black C50 1TB storage drive | $149.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is definitely one to watch as I've seen the WD Black C50 drop to $99 over Black Friday. Still, the 1TB card is cheaper than Seagate's at the moment, so it's definitely the top pick. Buy it if: ✅ You don't want to sacrifice speed

✅ You download regularly

✅ You don't need to future-proof with a 2TB Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather a larger card Price check: Best Buy: $149.99 | Walmart: No stock

Best Memorial Day PC deals

Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE gaming keyboard | $369.99 $240 at Amazon

Save $129 - This is a brand new record-low price on one of my favorite gaming keyboards, the Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE. This is a 75% build, the same as my review model, and it's only ever dropped to $250 in previous sales. Buy it if: ✅ You want to use customizable Hall effect switches

✅ A wireless connection is a priority

✅ You want future modular personalization options Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a wireless connection Price check: Best Buy: $273.99 | Glorious: $319.99

MSI Thin A15 15.6-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $769.99 (with rebate) at Newegg

Save $420 - Newegg already has a $230 discount on this budget MSI Thin, but you can also save an extra $20 with a rebate as well. That's a great rate on an RTX 4060 configuration with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS | RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want a 1080p machine

✅ You play lighter games

✅ You still want plenty of storage Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather an RTX 4050 with a better screen

