The 18 best Memorial Day sales for gamers - I've scrolled every retailer for PS5, Switch, Xbox and PC deals so you don't have to
Memorial Day sales are kicking off early, here are all the biggest savings available now
1. Quick links
2. PS5
3. Switch
4. Xbox
5. PC
6. Live updates
Memorial Day sales are well and truly upon us, with Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more dropping their early discounts this week. While the official event takes place on Monday, May 26 I generally tend to see savings hitting the shelves days before.
That's exactly what's happening in 2025, and I've been scouring the web all morning hunting down not just the biggest deals but the highest savings on the tech and games I actually recommend. That whittles down the options considerably, starting off with enough Chrome tabs to fry a laptop I've narrowed offers down to 18 Memorial Day deals that truly represent the best of the web right now.
I'm not done yet, though. This is just my first sweep of the virtual shelves. I'm spending the entire week hunting down the savings you need to know about, cross-referencing record-low prices with the highest-rated gadgets to find the best value for money. I've been tracking all the best Memorial Day gaming deals for years now, so I know what to look for and where to find it.
Best Memorial Day sales for gamers - quick links
- Amazon: Switch accessories from $7.00
- Best Buy: games from $4.99
- Walmart: monitors from $89.99
- Dell: up to $900 off Alienware
- Lenovo: up to 57% PCs and accessories
- Woot: SteelSeries from $6.99
- Newegg: PCs from $459
- HP: up to 55% off laptops and accessories
- Samsung: up to $2,100 off OLED TVs
- GameStop: PS5 from $398.99
Best Memorial Day PS5 deals
PS5 Slim | Astro Bot | $569.98 $449.99 at PS Direct
Save $119.99 - This disc version of the PS5 normally comes in at $499.99 by itself, but you're saving $50 here and grabbing a $69.99 platforming giant for free. This is a fantastic bundle, and the best value on the web right now.
Featured in: Best PS5 bundles
Buy it if:
✅ You want to play physical games
✅ You like collectathon platfomers
✅ You have an older PS4 collection
Don't buy it if:
❌ You only buy digital titles
Price check: Walmart: $503.89
PS5 Pro | DualSense Controller (Galactic Purple) | $774.98 $739.99 at Walmart
Save $34.99 - This Galactic Purple gamepad is usually $74.99 by itself, but you're paying just $40 on top of the PS5 Pro's $699.99 rate for it here. Considering bundle discounts on this newer release are hard to come by, that's an excellent Memorial Day deal.
Featured in: Best PS5 bundles
Buy it if:
✅ You have a premium TV or monitor
✅ You don't need a disc drive
✅ You want an extra controller straight away
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play on a lower quality TV
Lego Horizon Adventures | $59.99 $27.99 at Woot
Save $32 - Lego Horizon Adventures hasn't seen too much discount action in its life, but that's all started to change in the last few weeks. Woot has now dropped the $59.99 MSRP down to $27.99, for a full $32 saving.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed Zero Dawn
✅ You like a Lego experience
✅ You haven't played the story in a while
Don't buy it if:
❌ You've only just finished the remake
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset | $349.99 $243.46 at Amazon
Save $106 - You're saving over $100 on the greatest gaming headset I've tested so far here, that's a stunning offer. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless sits next to my PS5 to this day, and has only ever dropped $5 cheaper than this in the past (and that was only once).
Featured in: Best gaming headset
Buy it if:
✅ You play PS5 and PC
✅ You don't want to worry about charging
✅ You want simultaneous wireless connections
Don't buy it if:
❌ You swap between PS5 and Xbox
Price check: Walmart: $249 | Best Buy: $299.99
Best Memorial Day Switch deals
Nintendo Switch (renewed) | $299 $247.99 at Amazon
Save $52 - This is a renewed device, but it's still an excellent rate on a Nintendo Switch system. If you're saving cash by opting against the new release this Memorial Day, this is the way to do it.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to play in handheld and docked mode
✅ You don't care about an OLED screen
✅ You just want access to first party Ninty releases
Don't buy it if:
❌ You only need to play in handheld mode
Price Check: Best Buy (GeekSquad Recertified): $269.99
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD | $59.99 $37.99 at Walmart
Save $22 - This is a fairly new release, so it's exciting to see Donkey Kong Country Returns HD taking such an early price cut. Ports like this tend to drop their rates quicker, but this $22 saving is still the cheapest I've seen yet.
Buy it if:
✅ You want classic Donkey Kong
✅ You're getting ready for Bananza
✅ You enjoyed the classic releases
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer 3D platforming
Price check: Woot: $39.99 | Amazon: $44.99
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - This is the deal I've been waiting for, you can currently grab Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake for $20 off in Amazon's Memorial Day sales. This has been tumbling in price for a few weeks now, but it's the first time I've seen it drop this low.
Buy it if:
✅ You're still waiting for DQ12
✅ You enjoyed the original
✅ You like turn-based RPGs
Don't buy it if:
❌ You only like real-time combat
Price check: Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.99 $41.99 at Woot
Save $18 - I generally only ever see Echoes of Wisdom this cheap during major sales events, and Memorial Day is already working in our favor. You'll find nearly $20 off the latest Zelda release at Woot this week.
Buy it if:
✅ You want more Link's Awakening art style
✅ You like puzzles
✅ You prefer dungeon crawling
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want open-world Zelda
Price check: Walmart: $49.65 | Amazon: $49.99
Super Mario Party Jamboree | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot
Save $15 - Released towards the end of last year, it's impressive to see Super Mario Party Jamboree taking a $15 discount at Woot. This is a must-see title for those after some classic couch co-op capers, and even better value if you've already got friends with the game as well.
Buy it if:
✅ You like mini-games
✅ You want more multiplayer options
✅ You have regular Joy-Con
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a story
Price check: Amazon: $51.99 | Walmart: $53.49
Hori Split Pad Pro Attachment Set | $79.99 $55.99 at Amazon
Save $24 - The Hori Split Pad Pro Attachment Set has never been cheaper than this, and it's the first time I've seen this Joy-Con replacement drop below $56. You're saving $24 on this chunkier gamepad set.
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controllers
Buy it if:
✅ You don't like small Joy-Con
✅ You'll use the extra buttons
✅ You want a controller for handheld and docked play
Don't buy it if:
❌ A wireless connection is a priority
Price check: Best Buy: $59.99 | Walmart: $69.95
Best Memorial Day Xbox deals
Xbox Wireless Controller | $59.99 $49.99 at Walmart
Save $10 - Discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller used to be far more frequent, but they've slowed over the years and come to a harsher stop now that Microsoft has raised the price. Still, you can save $10 on the $59.99 MSRP of the white model in Walmart's Memorial Day sales right now.
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controller
Buy it if:
✅ You just want a spare gamepad
✅ A wireless connection is a priority
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need extra back buttons
Price check: Best Buy: $49.99 | Amazon: $49.99
WD Black C50 1TB storage drive | $149.99 $139.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - This is definitely one to watch as I've seen the WD Black C50 drop to $99 over Black Friday. Still, the 1TB card is cheaper than Seagate's at the moment, so it's definitely the top pick.
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X hard drive
Buy it if:
✅ You don't want to sacrifice speed
✅ You download regularly
✅ You don't need to future-proof with a 2TB
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather a larger card
Price check: Best Buy: $149.99 | Walmart: No stock
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro controller | $199.99 $149.99 at Woot
Save $50 - This is the lowest price I've seen on the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, having only ever dropped to around $190 in the past (which is where you'll find it at Amazon right now). These are premium gamepads, so any savings are worth a look.
Featured in: Best Xbox Series X controller
Buy it if:
✅ You want all the back buttons
✅ You like a clicky feel
✅ Durability is a priority
Don't buy it if:
❌ You won't use the extra features
Price check: Amazon: $189.57 | Best Buy: $199.99
Best Memorial Day PC deals
Turtle Beach Kone II Air gaming mouse | $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - I've only ever seen the Turtle Beach Kone II Air cheaper than this once, and that was all the way back in January (and only by $2). Considering the value on offer here, this $30 discount represents fantastic savings.
Featured in: Best gaming mouse
Buy it if:
✅ You have larger hands
✅ Comfort is a priority
✅ You use a palm grip
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play competitively
Price check: Walmart: $89.99 | Best Buy: $89.99
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 | $219.99 $197.99 at Amazon
Save $22 - The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 is the best deck I've tested so far, and it's never been cheaper than this. While that $22 saving remains relatively small, this is a record-low price on a giant in the space.
Featured in: Best gaming keyboards
Buy it if:
✅ You want customizable actuation points
✅ You don't need a wireless connection
✅ You like a TKL form factor
Don't buy it if:
❌ A wireless connection is a priority
Price check: Best Buy: $197.99 | Walmart: $242.99
Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE gaming keyboard | $369.99 $240 at Amazon
Save $129 - This is a brand new record-low price on one of my favorite gaming keyboards, the Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE. This is a 75% build, the same as my review model, and it's only ever dropped to $250 in previous sales.
Featured in: Best hot-swappable keyboard
Buy it if:
✅ You want to use customizable Hall effect switches
✅ A wireless connection is a priority
✅ You want future modular personalization options
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't need a wireless connection
Price check: Best Buy: $273.99 | Glorious: $319.99
MSI Thin A15 15.6-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $769.99 (with rebate) at Newegg
Save $420 - Newegg already has a $230 discount on this budget MSI Thin, but you can also save an extra $20 with a rebate as well. That's a great rate on an RTX 4060 configuration with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor.
Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS | RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 144Hz FHD display
Buy it if:
✅ You want a 1080p machine
✅ You play lighter games
✅ You still want plenty of storage
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd rather an RTX 4050 with a better screen
Alienware 16 Area-51 RTX 5080 gaming laptop | $3,599.99 $3,299.99 at Dell
Save $300 - Dell has its brand new Alienware 16 Area-51 on sale for Memorial Day, and this is only the second time I've seen that $300 discount. The RTX 5080 configuration is available for $3,299.99 right now.
Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | RTX 5080 | 64GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ display
Buy it if:
✅ You want to future-proof your specs
✅ You still want some portability
✅ You need plenty of RAM
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a full 18-inch desktop replacement
Live updates
The headset I have permanently parked next to my PS5
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless |
$349.99 $243.46 at Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has been at the top of our gaming headset list for a while now, but it just keeps fending off the competition. There's fantastic audio between these cups as well as a particularly slick hot-swappable battery system that means you never have to worry about charging. It's the simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio that gets me, though, there's nothing like roaming the wilds of Fallout 76 with my own personal playlist running through my phone.
The Nova Pro Wireless isn't immune from discounts, but this $243.46 price is rare nonetheless. At MSRP, this is a premium device, but considering we're just $5 away from a record-low this is an easy recommendation.
Read more: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review
PSA: Watch out for Walmart
I've noticed Walmart's struggling in the price comparison game today - a lot of the prices I'm checking are above MSRP. That's because Walmart operates on a marketplace model, with different vendors all selling on the site. If possible, always buy from either Walmart itself or from a verified distributor and, as ever, if a deal is truly too good to be true then it probably is.
A premium OLED gaming laptop
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 16-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop |
$1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy
This feels like the right price for an Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4060 GPU. You'll find those graphics in cheaper models, but not with this premium build quality, OLED 240Hz panel, and AMD Ryzen AI 9 375HX processor. That's one of my favorite CPUs in slimline gaming laptops right now, and with $500 off the final price you're getting it all for $1,399.99 at Best Buy.
The only thing keeping last year's G16 out of my ranking of the best gaming laptops was its high price for the performance it offered. That's what makes it such a steal during sales like Memorial Day.
Read more: Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) review
A gaming mouse made for large hands
Turtle Beach Kone II Air |
$119.99 $89.99 at Amazon
The Turtle Beach Kone II Air is one of my favorite pointers, and I don't even have large hands. The wide body and chunkier design does make it a go-to for those who feel modern mice to be too skinny, but it's excellent comfort features and slick design are easy to get on board with regardless.
I've only ever seen this wireless gaming mouse $2 cheaper in the past, and only once at that. This is the best price I see day to day, but a discount that only appears every few months.
Read more: Turtle Beach Kone II Air review
My go-to Joy-Con alternative
Hori Split Pad Pro Attachment Set |
$79.99 $55.99 at Amazon
The Hori Split Pad Pro is a chunkier, wider replacement for handheld Joy-Cons and this attachment set means you can use the gamepad in docked mode as well. I don't get on with the original Nintendo controllers too much; the corners hurt my palms, the thumbsticks are too small to feel precise, and the skinnier form factor gets crampy after a while. I've been using the Hori Split Pad Pro since I first reviewed it and, while I do miss rumble for some titles, I haven't looked back.
No, it's not great for travelling (I normally stick the old Joy-Con back on when I'm out and about) as the controllers themselves don't fit in most Switch cases. However, if you're after a more comfortable experience at home it's an easy recommendation from me.
Read more: Hori Split Pad Pro review
Also see: Hori Split Pad Pro vs. Compact
My favorite gaming keyboard
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 |
$219.99 $197.99 at Amazon
The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 is a delight, packing Hall effect switches that give me the feeling of far more control over just how far I'm pushing than other decks I've tried. This is the latest Apex Pro model to hit the shelves, but it's never dropped lower than this $197.99 sale price. You're saving 10% here, or $22, a smaller saving on a premium deck but one that gives us a record-low rate on the best clickers I've tested.
Read more: SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 review
Here we go!
I've got the laptop revved up and a cooling fan in place, it's time to put Chrome to work finding more of the biggest Memorial Day deals for gamers. I'll be checking through all the tech I've given high review scores to over the last few years to find the gadgets and gizmos with the biggest price cuts. So sit back and relax as I dig up some Memorial Day treasures.