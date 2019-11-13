The best gaming chairs

The best gaming chair may not be a top priority when building the best gaming PC or creating your ideal gaming setup, but it probably should be. Having somewhere comfy to park yourself can make a tremendous difference in the long run no matter whether you're playing the latest releases, working in an office, or chilling out at home in your pyjamas. Seriously - as well as encouraging better posture and helping out your spine with lumbar support, it makes long stints in front of a screen so much more comfortable. They're some of the most important accessories you can get for that reason, so it's worth investing in a good one (particularly with Christmas sales on their way to reduce the cost).

That's where we come in. In order to help you find the best gaming chair, we've laid out our top recommendations below. As well as including a range of designs (racing-style bucket seats aren't for everyone, after all), we've also tried to make sure there's something to suit every budget. Because there's really no need to spend a fortune to get your hands - or butt - on a great seat. Especially not with the Black Friday discounts fast approaching.

In terms of what to look out for when shopping for the best gaming chair, we'd say that adjustability trumps pretty much anything else. It's nearly impossible to get a gaming chair that'll suit you right off the bat, so being able to tweak it as needed is vital. The cream of the crop will allow you to adjust everything from seat depth to tilt, and they're built from premium materials that are going to last for years to come. Because style only gets you so far, our suggestions are nothing but the cosiest and most supportive seats out there.

The best gaming chair overall

Dimensions: 68 x 70 x 126-136cm | Seat height: 126-136cm

Extremely comfortable and supportive

Soft, textured fabric

Sturdy and durable

Softweave fabric will stain

Secretlab has improved upon their already stellar Omega chair by adding their proprietary Softweave fabric, a smooth, soft weave that makes the seat feel like a proper luxury item. It adds to an already great office/gaming chair design that's very supportive, but not aggressively so, meaning if you want to recline it and slouch comfortably back into it while you binge Netflix shows, the chair will adjust accordingly. The Omega Softweave has also been updated with Secretlab's 2020 line of upgrades, including a fully metal, silky smooth armrest mechanism for adjusting it in practically any direction.

In fact, it's a remarkably adjustable model across the board. Along with the reclining backrest, you can also tilt the entire chair to further adjust things like the seat height (which is itself separately adjustable) and angle, and slide or reangle the armrests to suit your elbows. The whole package can be modified to an incredible degree to fit practically any body, and rides the perfect line between give and firmness to let you sit comfortably even through marathon sessions.

2. GT Omega Pro Racing Office Chair

The best budget gaming chair

Dimensions: 68cm x 70cm x 1.3m | Seat height: 124-132cm

Sturdy and supportive

Quick to build

Slim seat might not fit all

No slouching allowed

Quick to build (you should be able to move from unboxing to sitting within 25 minutes) and sturdy, this is a compact and efficient gaming chair. It fits the same sort of floor profile as a more ordinary office chair (hence the name, presumably). It's a very focused sitting experience as the shape of seat and back contouring are very supportive, so it's not one to slouch into. Although you can remove the lumbar cushion to make things a little more relaxed. However, it reclines to practically flat and you can adjust the seat tilt and pressure, as well as arm rest angle, separation and height, so if you can't get comfy with all that maybe chairs just aren't for you. It's a very slender seat, though, and shaped for a thinner frame which is worth bearing in mind.

The best premium gaming chair

Dimensions: 55 x 52 x 141cm | Seat height: 131-141cm

A more refined looking chair

Perfect for gaming and office work

Expensive

We got chance to review the Noblechairs Hero recently, and it's a nice piece of kit. This one is designed to be an office chair as well as a gaming one, so the design is very understated and elegant. It has a firm back and seat, which is better for your posture, and plenty of features - like fully adjustable armrests - to make you more comfy. The downside is that it could be a little dull for some, and if you're looking for something to really slouch in, this chair isn't as accommodating as some others on the list. There are few extra features too, so what you're paying for is a solid, dependable chair that'll likely last you for years AND help out your back. Depends what you want: if you're looking for a flash chair with all kinds of gimmicks, this isn't for you, but if you're a 30-something gamer who wants to look after their body while they play... this is a damn good investment.

4. AK Racing Core Series EX Gaming Chair

The best mid-range gaming chair

Dimensions: 56 x 54 x 14.2cm | Seat height: 126-135cm

Strong metal frame

Long lasting foam cushions

Not an obvious quality jump for the price

The AK gives you a small increase in quality for a small increase in price. It's not a huge leap up from the Omega Pro in terms of initial appearences but the metal frame and foam quality means it's built to last. If you have a few extra bucks to throw around and aren't planning to change or upgrade your set up for a few years, this should see you through. It's got the usual lumbar and head support cushions and also has a fabric finish if you fine leather and plastics a little too squeaky.

5. Nitro Concepts S300

The best fabric gaming chair

Dimensions: 50 x 50 x 117-124cm | Seat height: 47-54cm

Well priced

Comfortable

Difficult to put together

No back cushions

Ideal for when you want your gaming throne to be disguised as an office chair, the Nitro Concepts S300 is well priced and comfortable for long overnight sessions. It manages to both look and feel like a far more expensive too with a stylish design and good cushioning. While it's not quite as adjustable as the others on this list, it makes up for with supportive and comfortable back and arm rests.

Again, it's not the easiest to set up - get two people - and doesn't come with the lumbar cushions of the more luxurious chairs but its foam back support will keep your spine happy and you'll still feel like a super villain as you spin around. There's also the benefit of a perforated seat covering to prevent everything getting too warm in the hotter months. We didn't notice a noticeable difference but it definitely stays comfortable for seriously long Skyrim sessions.

6. Vertagear Racing Series S-Line SL4000

The best customizable gaming chair

Dimensions: 52 x 53 x 140-149cm | Seat height: 140-149cm

Comfortable

Striking design

Needs 2 for set up ideally

If you want to make a decor statement with your gaming chair, consider the SL4000 as a striking message to the IKEAs of the world. An ultra-comfortable racing-style seat, it comes in a variety of colours if blue doesn't fit in with your style - the white and black is particularly attractive - and everything is adjustable. Whether it's seat height, four different arm rest settings or the 170 degrees of choice for the back rest, this is a brilliantly customisable offering.

It does take a little bit to get used to the cushion of the seat with its racing sensibilities but the lumbar cushion support is exceptional and you'll never want to go back to a standard office chair again. Like the Noble chair, we would suggest you set it up with a friend as things can get a bit fiddly when screwing in the backrest but once it's built, you can wheel and spin away on a sea of comfort. Plus, as an aside, the PVC coating is easy to clean. We definitely didn't spill coffee on it...

The best professional-looking gaming chair

Dimensions: 69 x 60 x 112cm | Seat height: 103-112cm

Attractive but understated

Durable and supportive

Minor issue inserting casters during assembly

If you're not the type of gamer who needs all of their accessories bedecked with RGB lighting and 'gamer' aesthetics, the NeueChair might be just the seat for you. It's a very professional looking (and very professionally constructed) chair that would suit a corporate office as easily as a PC gaming rig. And it's heavy duty, as well, solidly constructed in a way that immediately imparts that it's industrially engineered to last, and the taut mesh fabric is virtually impossible to stain. It's not an inexpensive chair, certainly, but it is the kind of seat that will last you for a very, very long time.

8. DXRacer Classic Series

The best gaming chair for bigger frames

Seat type: Office chair with racing touches | Recline: 135 degrees | Weight capacity: 300 lbs | Weight: 66 lbs | Available colors: Black, Black and Grey, Black and Gold

Perfect chair for larger/taller frames

Sturdy and durable

Firm and supportive

Material isn't very breathable

If you're searching for a big, cozy chair you can really surround yourself with (but that's still just stiff enough to support proper posture), the DXRacer Classic is a fantastic option, and the seat I on the daily at our New York office. For larger frames or anyone who just wants a big cozy chair, it's one of the best available.

It's a perfect example a manufacturer that realized one size doesn't actually fit all, a chair that's wildly adjustable (though I do wish the armrests had a slightly higher height ceiling). And it's constructed of really high quality materials that are designed to be comfy but also to be truly durable - this is a seat built to justify its price tag by surviving for years and years, possibly even through the searing apocalypse impending global climate change will visit upon us in the very near future.