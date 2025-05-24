Secretlab says you can get up to $100 off its gaming chairs for Memorial Day, here's what that actually means

Memorial Day brings with it a slew of gaming hardware discounts, but it's also one of the few times throughout the year that you can count on premium chair brand Secretlab running a sale on its furniture. As always with this website's seasonal discount offerings, though, it can be rather tricky to see which chairs are actually discounted by the time you get to the final checkout button.

Memorial Day has brought back Secretlab's claim that you can get up to $100 off its signature Titan Evo chair, but as ever, that's only the case for a select few skins and only on the small versions of those select chairs. There are plenty of Secretlab Titan Evos included in the Memorial Day sale that don't get the full discount, but most of them aren't close to the full one hundred. For my money, those looking to save as much cash as possible will want to know about the House Lannister version. It's one of two regular-sized Titan Evos that's available with the $100 discount, which brings it to $564 (was $664). If you're not so worried about the full discount, and you're just trying to get one of the most recent designs a little cheaper, I'd be seeking out the Goku version, which is seeing a discount from $684 down to $634 at Secretlab.

Secretlab does make some of the most popular and best gaming chairs around, but it also makes some of the most expensive when all is said and done. The real challenge of getting a proper discount on a Secretlab chair during its seasonal sales is getting to the end of the checkout process and still having the same chair you clicked on originally - without any cost-adding extras lumped in.

Secretlab Titan Evo House Lannister Edition | $664 $564 at Secretlab

Save $100 - If you're not too worried about the design choices, and you just want the cheapest possible Titan Evo chair in the regular size, your options are limited to the House Lannister version (from Game of Thrones fame) or the Team Liquid version. Buy it if: ✅ You want adjustable lumbar support

✅ You like the red color and design

✅ You're a Game of Thrones fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a big GOT fan

❌ You never pay your debts

Secretlab Titan Evo Goku Edition | $684 $634 at Secretlab

Save $50 - If, like me, you're a massive fan of Dragon Ball, the Goku livery of the Secretlab Titan Evo is the one to beat. This version only came out late in 2024, so it's still relatively new and hasn't seen many discounts yet. Buy it if: ✅ You're a big Dragon Ball fan

✅ You want 4D armrests

✅ You like the bright colors Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather get the full $100 saving

❌ You want the NanoGen cushioning

The full list of chairs that are available with the $100 off discount is listed below. Again, be warned that the $100 discount is only available on some of these if you opt for the small size. To make things easier, I've put the letter "S" in brackets next to the ones that only get the discount in that size. Otherwise, these designs and more can be found with partial discounts in the regular size. To browse the full Secretlab Memorial Day sale, click the linked text.

Should you buy the Secretlab Titan Evo?

As you can see just from the discounted wares, one of the biggest reasons for buying the Secretlab Titan Evo is for the rather ludicrous levels of design choices you have when shopping for them. There are tasteful designs for all sorts of nerdy franchises, so the true benefit of Secretlab is being able to pick the one that you stan the most. Can't decide on just one? The clever zip-up skins the Secretlab wizards cooked up let you remodel for a versatile feel. There are also lots of upholstery options, although you may not get as much choice on that aspect if you're trying to secure a discount.

Personally, I wouldn't recommend the Secretlab Titan Evo for its comfort level, unless you're opting for the newer (and pricier) Secretlab Titan Evo Nanogen Edition. This manufacturer cares about posture support and ergonomics, but it leaves a bit to be desired in terms of cushioning. Of course, the build quality and solid shape of the Titan Evo do mean you can sit on it for hours of work and play and not really complain, but the seat cushion in particular isn't the comfiest, so if you prefer a softer seat, maybe look to another brand.

As you may have sussed out from the rest of this article, the final factor that I'd be hesitant to recommend Secretlab for is its price. Yes, if you go to the likes of Herman Miller, you can find more expensive chairs than this. But since Secretlab is one of the most popular chair makers out there, a lot of people don't realise they can get a lot of the same features (and sometimes more) from cheaper options.

If you've already tried a Secretlab seat, you don't need me to tell you if it's for you or not. For a lot of folks, these are simply unbeatable chairs, so if you're shopping around for one, make the most of the lower prices while you can.

