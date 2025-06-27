PC gaming doesn't have to mean sitting at a desk in your spare time: Here's how I built the perfect couch setup

As I've slowly switched over to PC for my gaming time in the last few years, I've become one of those annoying friends who keeps recommending that my console-gaming friends all do the same. For a lot of them, I hear the same issues. PC gaming is expensive, it can mean more time fiddling with settings, it's "less practical", all those valid queries you might be feeling too.

By far, the gripe I hear the most is that when people clock off from working a full-time desk job, the last thing they want to do is stay sitting at a desk for their free time. This is probably the PC gaming gripe I relate to most. Even if you have one of the best gaming chairs, shooting for a decent work/life balance is still important, and sitting back down at your desk after work isn't ideal.

So allow me to introduce you to the thing that's totally ended that problem for me. The Couchmaster Cycon3 is the best way to turn your couch into a perfect PC gaming space. If I really break it down, yes, it is just a set of memory foam cushions and a carbon fibre worktop that also happens to be a USB hub. It really isn't anything overly complicated, so when you consider its $199 price, you may be a little taken aback.

If I'm totally honest with you, I'm not so sure this thing should be that expensive either, but I think it does prove its worth thanks to some massive practicality. This thing turns your couch into a gaming desk, with room to connect your mouse, keyboard, and any other smaller gadgets you might like to have at your disposal while playing on PC. There are six USB 3.0 ports overall, with an additional USB-C slot on the top too. So is it expensive? Yes. Is it also a pretty great way to solve this specific problem? Absolutely.

If the price is a big turn-off for you, there are a couple of cheaper variants you could consider. For instance, it's not designed for gaming, but the CYBOT does essentially the same thing for laptop users, and it costs a reduced $160 / £129 at Amazon. The CYWORX has a wooden worktop that looks a little shorter, but again, it does the same thing for a little cheaper. It costs $154 / £129 at Amazon as well. The CYBOSS, again, has even larger dimensions, and it'll set you back a middling $184 / £149 at Amazon.

I actually have the slightly older Couchmaster Cycon2, which doesn't have the RGB array on its worktop, but has the same kind of connectivity. It sadly looks like it's been discontinued now for the newer model, but the memory foam cushions you get with any model of the Couchmaster are excellent. So many gaming chairs miss the mark with armrests, but these feel so comfortable to sink your elbows into. The desktop comes with a mouse mat included as well, which means one less thing to think about when setting up a new gaming space.

The underside of the worktop opens up on either side, and it's in these small slots that you can plug in your USB devices. There are helpful cable management winders in these compartments too, which then feed your cables up onto the top of the workspace, allowing you to have lots of free mouse movement and agency to move your various accessories around.

Sure, building a TV PC gaming setup might be a whole other thing to think about if you've already got an established gaming desk space. However, it can be just as viable these days. It took me ages to save up for a TV that has the same 4K 144Hz specs as my gaming monitor, but I cannot tell you how worth it it's been making that investment. Depending on what I'm playing and what mood I'm in for an evening's gaming session, I can play at my desk or on my couch. Without the Cycon over my lap, that option to kick back on my couch just wouldn't be there. If you have the money to throw at the problem, I can't recommend it more.

