Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals: save on OLED, Lite, and more

Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals have landed well ahead of the May 30 kick-off date. That means you can already save on consoles, accessories, and games, with plenty of offers available this weekend.

Whether you're looking to save on a console upgrade (we're seeing some particularly rare savings on the Nintendo Switch OLED, now $337, was $349 (opens in new tab)), or stock up your library for less, we're rounding up all the best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals live right now. We've trawled all your favorite retailers for the biggest sales, and price checked between them all to make sure we're bringing you all the very best offers.

It's been a good year for Nintendo Switch deals so far, with some of the very first discounts on the standard edition console and early savings on the new OLED model to boot. Not only that, but those heavy-hitting day one releases are finally starting to shake their MSRPs as well. We're seeing a lot of those earlier discounts coming to fruition here as well, with some solid savings across the range.

You'll find all the latest Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals just below, and our top picks just a little further down.

Today's best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch sales

Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite | $199.99 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - The Coral Pink Nintendo Switch Lite is back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon in this weekend's Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals. That's perfect for anyone on the hunt for an even better price on Ninty's cheaper console.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | $349.99 $337.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - The Nintendo Switch OLED has taken bigger discounts in the past, but only ever down to $330. As it stands this is still a particularly rare offer worth jumping on. You're saving over $10 on the latest Nintendo console, and that's not something we get to say too often.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch | $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Nintendo Switch is still at its $299 MSRP at Amazon right now, but considering we've seen that price drop to $259 in sales just a few weeks ago, we'd keep a close eye on this one.



Memorial Day Nintendo Switch accessory deals

(opens in new tab) Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED | $14.90 $13.48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1.50 - This is a tiny saving, but only down from Amazon's last stated price. In truth, this is the best carry case for Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab), and we've seen it at well over $20 in the past. Whether you need to keep your standard edition console or your OLED device safe, this is a solid bet.



(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB memory card | $39.99 $20.49 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $19.50 - If you're looking to boost the internal storage of your console, you'll find this 128GB memory card on sale for just a hair over $20 in GameStop's Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals. That's a nice amount of space, holding around 18 first-party games.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - Super Smash Bros. Edition | $69.99 $35 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $34.99 - Super Smash Bros. fans rejoice, the special edition Pro Controller colorway is down to just $35 in Walmart's Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals this weekend. That's a stunning offer, especially considering these gamepads usually only hit $60 during sales events.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $69.99 $36.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $33 - We've seen the Pro Controller drop to $59.99, but never below $40. That makes this a must-see discount for anyone looking for more of a traditional control feel for their docked console.



(opens in new tab) Hori Split Pad Pro | $49.99 $42.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $7.49 - The Hori Split Pad Pro has been down to $39.33 in the past, but that's only a few bucks away from today's $42.50 sales price. If you're not interested in spending a little more on the official Joy-Con set, or you're looking for something more ergonomic, these controllers are an excellent addition to your setup.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (Red / Blue) | $79.99 $55.62 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $24.37 - The classic Red / Blue Nintendo Switch Joy-Con set is down to just $55.62 at Walmart right now. That's an excellent offer, especially considering the usual $59.99 discounted rate.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (Gray) | $79.99 $56.38 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $23 - We generally only see Nintendo Switch Joy-Con dropping to $59.99 during particularly strong sales events, which means this $56.38 sales price on the gray model is even more impressive.



Memorial Day Nintendo Switch game deals

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Previously impervious to discounts, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has actually been seeing some solid savings in recent months. We've never seen it below this $39.99 rate, though, so this is a solid bet for anyone yet to explore this open world.



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Sports (Digital) | $49.99 $39.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - You can score a record low price on Nintendo Switch Sports at Walmart his weekend. This is the digital edition, so you'll be downloading straight to your console as soon as you purchase.



(opens in new tab) Pokemon Legends Arceus | $59.99 $49.90 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Walmart has the best price going on Pokemon Legends Arceus this weekend, with a full $10 off. That's actually a new record-low price on the latest Pokemon title, so there's never been a better time to buy.



(opens in new tab) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury took the world by storm on release last year, and since then has stuck firm to its $59.99 sales price. Amazon's Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals can save you $10 on this platformer this weekend, though.



(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - A go-to for your first Nintendo Switch game, and a must-have in any collection, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe has been holding onto its MSRP ever since its release. Those prices have started falling in recent months, but this $10 discount is still well worth a look.



(opens in new tab) Kirby and the Forgotten Land | $59.99 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - It's a small saving, sure, but considering the latest Kirby adventure has only been out in the wild for a month, this is still well worth a look. You're saving $5 on one of the latest first-party titles in Amazon's Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals this weekend.



More of today's best Memorial Day sales

What should you look out for in Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals? This year's selection of Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals is proving particularly special. We're seeing real cash off the prices of OLED and Lite consoles right now, which is a marvel in itself, and some solid discounts on the latest and greatest games and accessories. Anyone on the hunt for a new console should be keeping their eye firmly planted on any and all Nintendo Switch OLED stock, though those looking for pure value may also find success in bundle deals on the standard edition as well. If you're on the hunt for a new batch of games, though, we'd recommend watching Nintendo Switch Sports, Metroid Dread, and Pokemon Legends Arceus for some early discounts on newly released titles. Or, in the world of the classics, we're expecting some excellent prices on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Odyssey as well.

When should you buy Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals? While official Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals will culminate on Monday, we'd recommend getting your eye in over the weekend. This is when we often spot the biggest offers, and many can sometimes run out of stock before the day itself even rolls around. If you spot an offer you like over the next couple of days, we'd recommend jumping on it.

When will Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals end? Memorial Day sales officially close at midnight on Monday, May 30, though we often see retailers padding out their offerings with some even running through until the Wednesday after the event itself.

We're rounding up plenty more offers across Nintendo Switch Lite deals and showing you all the best Nintendo Switch accessories to pair your new console with. Or, for more discounts, we're also rounding up the best Memorial Day laptop deals and Memorial Day monitor deals as well.