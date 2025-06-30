Nintendo warns Switch 1 consoles, games, accessories, amiibo, and more will "experience price changes" in Canada, and it's tough to imagine the rest of the world escaping

If you've been gaming for long, you've probably gotten used to the idea that new consoles get cheaper as they age, but the exact opposite is starting to become true. Following price hikes in various regions for both PS5 and Xbox Series consoles over the past few months, Nintendo has announced "price changes" for Switch 1 consoles – plus games, accessories, amiibo and NSO subscriptions – in Canada.

"Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions," Nintendo says in its announcement. "These include Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, physical and digital Nintendo Switch games and Nintendo Switch accessories. Other Nintendo products, including amiibo and Nintendo Switch Online memberships will also experience price changes."

The price changes for the Canadian market will be confirmed on August 1. While Nintendo doesn't explicitly say these will be price increases, it's difficult to read this announcement as anything but a way to prepare fans for some impending bad news.

The PS5 price has already increased multiple times in some regions, first in 2022 due to inflation, and again in 2025 due to "high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates." This year also saw a price increase announced for Xbox series consoles attributed to "market conditions and the rising cost of development."

Nintendo itself hadn't yet gotten in on the price increase wave for its existing products, though prices for Switch 2 and its games are now much higher than they were on Switch 1. As uncertainty around the US tariff situation lingers, so do fears that the Switch 2 also might begin to suffer global price increases, even above its hefty $450 price tag.

What the future holds for Switch 2 pricing – or Switch 1 prices throughout much of the world – remains to be seen, but for now Canadian gamers are going to need to brace themselves for a new normal on Nintendo's now-venerable console.

