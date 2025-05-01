An Xbox Series X now costs $600 as Microsoft raises prices on hardware, with "some" first-party games also jumping to $80 this year
The new prices for consoles and accessories are in place right now, worldwide
Xbox consoles and accessories just got a lot more expensive, with "some" of the company's new first-party games set to match with Mario Kart World's $80 price tag later this year, too.
Announced today, the price increase on consoles and accessories is effective immediately, and globally. The United States and Canada appear to be the only countries to see changes in headset prices, however.
In the US, a standard Xbox Series X will now cost you $600 – up $100 from its previous $500 price tag, while 1TB Xbox Series S models are now priced at $429.99, an $80 increase.
Microsoft clarifies that the price of existing games won't change, but the $80 price will apply to "some new, first-party games starting this holiday season."
This story is developing…
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers
