Nintendo raises the price of Switch 2 accessories in the US, putting a new pair of Joy-Cons at an eye-watering $94.99

Nintendo has just announced that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will open in the US on April 24, and that the new console's accessories will receive a regional price hike from what was previously stated. It's a dark day for all the " drop the price " warriors out there.

"Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions," a press release says. "Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions," possibly referring to the US' new supposed international tariffs .

Most of the Switch 2's extras are up $5, according to the Nintendo website , which indicates that the Switch 2 Pro Controller is $84.99 (up from $79.99), an all-in-one carrying case is also $84.99 (instead of $79.99), while a case and screen protector bundle costs $39.99 (increased from $34.99).

A pair of Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers will likewise cost $5 more than its original set price – $94.99 and not $89.99.

It appears that the Nintendo US store has briefly removed prices from these accessories' listings while they shift.

If it helps, Nintendo's press release confirms that the Switch 2 itself will remain $450 in the US, as originally announced, and upcoming Switch 2 games Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza will stay $80 and $70, respectively.

The press release continues: "We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our consumers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025."

If by "excitement," Nintendo means utter disbelief that initial complaints about the Switch 2's pricing have just been met with more shocking numbers then, yeah, sure.