Nintendo Switch 2 price remains $450 in US despite tariffs but "accessories will experience price adjustments," and US pre-orders open April 24

The Nintendo Switch 2 price will still be $449.99 in the US, with a $499.99 Mario Kart World bundle also available at launch, despite new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, Nintendo announced today. After a delay, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will begin in the US on April 24.

However, "Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions," so expect costs to rise elsewhere. Updated US prices are available on this page. The prices on the main US accessory hub have been scrubbed at the time of writing.

A pair of Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers now notably costs $94.99 in the US, up from $89.99. It's the same $5 increase that many accessories have seen, but somehow that 9 on the front, putting us near the realm of $100 standard controllers, just stings. A Switch 2 Pro Controller will run you $84.99, up from $79.99. The Switch 2 dock set, up to $119.99 from $109.99, has seen one of the larger US price jumps. The Joy-Con 2 Strap, meanwhile, is up just $1 to $13.99.

Additionally, "other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions," Nintendo warns. We don't have any specifics here; it sounds like Nintendo is just leaving the door open for any potential reactive changes in the future.

Switch 2 launch games Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza remain $79.99 and $69.99 respectively. Granted, folks were already talking about Mario Kart World plunging us into the world of $80 standard edition games, but at least the price isn't higher now.

Analysts previously predicted that Nintendo would stick to $450 for the Switch 2 in the US on the grounds that the challenges presented by then-looming tariffs had likely already been accounted for, but with these accessory increases, the effects of the US administration's trade war have still predictably been passed down to consumers.