Analyst expects Nintendo to "stick with the $450 price" for the Switch 2 amid tariff concerns: "We believe that price point was reached with the threat of tariffs already looming"

As Switch 2 pre-orders begin going live worldwide, Nintendo fans based in the United States wonder when they'll be able to secure a Switch 2 amid delays "in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs."

That doesn't necessarily mean that the Switch 2 will cost more than its previously announced $450 price tag , however. According to a recent Eurogamer interview with analyst David Cole, founder of games industry marketing and research firm DFC Intelligence, that price point might have actually been reached with the possibility of tariffs "already looming" in the United States – so the Switch 2 might "stick with" $450.

"We are expecting Nintendo to stick with the $450 price point," Cole tells Eurogamer, "and we believe that price point was reached with the threat of tariffs already looming." As written in the DFC Intelligence's own guidance on the Switch 2's debut , anything higher than that price could mean fewer sales for Nintendo. "With tariffs and uncertain pricing," the website reads, "Nintendo may choose to scale back its manufacturing."

Cole's words echo a similar sentiment, that the beloved company and game studio won't "take big risks" until they safely gauge the situation post-tariffs. "Nintendo is very conservative," describes the analyst, "and they don't like to take big risks on having surplus inventory. So they may take a bit of a wait and see approach given some of the current unknowns." Fans may also choose to wait, as his research and consulting firm's site explains.

"If prices increase substantially due to tariffs, a significant portion of prospective buyers are likely to hold back on a purchase until prices come down. This situation is changing and will be closely monitored as DFC regularly updates its forecast throughout the year." There's no telling what will truly unfold come the Switch 2's availability in the US, but I for one will remain hopeful that Cole's thoughts ring true and its price doesn't change.



