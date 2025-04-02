Switch 2 release date confirmed – Nintendo's next console launches in June

By published

There's not too long to wait now

Nintendo Switch 2 in dock
(Image credit: Nintendo)

At long last, Nintendo has confirmed the release date for the Switch 2 – the Switch's long-awaited successor will launch on June 5. Mercifully, that means that there's not too much longer to wait for it.

Let's face it, this is the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news all of us were waiting for, and now, all that remains now is to hang on for that fabled launch. Back in July last year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stated that to prevent its new hardware from being resold, the company would simply focus on ensuring it produced enough to meet customer demand. The original Switch quickly sold out at launch, so here's hoping Nintendo is able to deliver here to ensure everyone can actually get their hands on the fresh console this time.

The Switch 2 excitement doesn't end with today's Direct, as on April 3 and 4, Nintendo is also hosting Treehouse streams featuring a combined total of seven hours of hands-on gameplay of upcoming Switch 2 games. We're certainly going to be given plenty to pore over – after waiting what felt like forever to see the initial Switch 2 announcement in January, it feels like our patience has been rewarded.

While you're here, be sure to keep up with our live blog following everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

