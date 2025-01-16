Nintendo Switch 2 is coming this year, with a full Nintendo Switch 2 Direct next month

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been confirmed, and we'll find out more about it in a Nintendo Direct focused on the new console that's coming in early February.

In a video released a few minutes ago, Nintendo showed off the new-look console, confirmed a 2025 release date, backwards compatibility, and a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Nintendo Switch 2 that will air on February 4. You can check that trailer out below.

In the video, we get a very up-close-and-personal breakdown of the differences between the two consoles. Top of the list are new ports, an improved rest that allows it to sit almost vertical on a surface, and enhanced joycons, but it does look as though the Nintendo Switch 2 is pretty similar to what made the Switch 1 special in the first place. Interestingly, some real close-ups on the analog sticks implies that Nintendo might be trying to tell us that it's taken a closer look at the stick-drift issue that plagued the original console.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

The console is called Nintendo Switch 2, which should alleviate any concerns about a repeat of the WiiU era's console downturn, and Nintendo has also confirmed it's out this year. Even better news is that Nintendo Switch 2 will play both physical and digital games from its predecessor, and while certain games may not be fully compatible with the new console, it does seem as though backwards compatibility is a major feature.

We'll find out more in the Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo Direct that's scheduled for February 4, meaning there's not too long to wait for more info. I'd imagine that'll give us a closer look at features, games, and a potential release window, so stay tuned.

Keep up to date with our Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage.