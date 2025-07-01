M3GAN 3 looks unlikely after new sequel M3GAN 2.0 malfunctions at box office

Following the commercial and social success of the first M3GAN movie, this year’s brand new horror sequel M3GAN 2.0 has sadly flopped, making further M3GAN movies seem less likely.

After hitting the big screen on June 27, M3GAN 2.0 has pulled in $10,201,625 domestically over its opening weekend and $17,012,625 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. M3GAN 2.0 had a budget of around $25 million, not including the sequel’s vast marketing efforts. Although this is not a totally disappointing sum for a horror movie, the sequel has failed to best the original movie, despite having both a bigger budget and ramping up the action, effects, cast and stunts.

The first M3GAN movie debuted to an impressive $30 million back in January 2023, pulling in over $180 million worldwide during its whole theatrical run on a reported budget of just $12 million. Not only this, but M3GAN became a social media phenomenon, with endless memes made from the movie, plummeting the M3GAN doll into horror icon status.

M3GAN’s success made it seem like the doll would birth a whole Chucky-like franchise, with Blumhouse even announcing a spin-off set in the same universe titled SOULM8TE. However, if M3GAN 2.0 isn’t able to conjure up box office buzz, more M3GAN movies seem unlikely. When we asked star Allison Williams if there is a M3GAN threequel on the horizon, the star told GamesRadar+, "Hmm, I guess everyone will have to go support the second movie." And right now, that is not really happening.

(Image credit: Universal)

So, what went wrong? When asking fans this same question, Bloody Disgusting found that audiences are turned off by the sequel’s move from horror to sci-fi and action genres. Director Gerard Johnstone told us that the sequel, which was heavily inspired by Terminator 2, steers away from the horror genre as he "didn't want to do anything that would adversely affect" the first movie, adding, "a great way to do that is just not do the same thing again and not even stay in the same genre."

Bloody Disgusting also found that the sequel’s summer release may have played into its detriment, as, let's face it, horror movies are just that much more appealing during the spooky season. A summer release also means that M3GAN 2.0 is getting swallowed up by big blockbusters such as F1: The Movie, which hit screens on the same day, and Jurassic World Rebirth, which is due one week later.

M3GAN 2.0 is out in theaters now.