M3GAN 2.0 is more of a sci-fi action movie than a horror says director, and takes inspiration from '80s classics: "If you own T2 and Aliens and Robocop, you're gonna love this movie"

Hardcore horror fans may be a little surprised when going to see M3GAN 2.0, as the new sequel really ups the ante in terms of action and sci-fi elements, and tends to leave a lot of horror tropes behind in the process. But that’s the beauty of our favorite wild, murderous AI doll M3GAN; she’s a complex queen, as director Gerard Johnstone explains why he steered the franchise into new genres.

"I'm really proud of the first movie, and I almost didn't want to do anything that would adversely affect that movie," says Johnstone to GamesRadar+. "And a great way to do that is like, just not do the same thing again and not even stay in the same genre."

In fact, M3GAN 2.0 had a lot of classic sci-fi inspirations, from Terminator 2: Judgment Day to more comedic robotic flicks. "I mean, Terminator 2 is the obvious movie to show how you can see way out of one genre into another, the way that this movie did," adds Johnstone. "I'm a big fan, you know, of movies like Short Circuit and things like that. And the spirit of the 80s and 90s is running through this movie."

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Of course, the first M3GAN movie dabbles in sci-fi; I mean, she’s a robot. But the sequel focuses heavily on humankind’s dangerous battle with AI, on a much wider scale. When asked what her first reactions were to the franchise’s vast genre shift, star Allison Williams, who plays M3GAN's creator Gemma, replies, "Who would have known that like, if you own T2 and Aliens and Robocop, you're gonna love this movie."

Picking up years after M3GAN was destroyed, M3GAN 2.0 sees roboticist Gemma rebuild the doll in order to protect herself and her niece Cady from a military grade weapon sent to kill them. However, the weapon comes in the form of another robot doll called AM3L1A.

The introduction of a new doll, and multiple technology companies all trying to one-up each other, knocks the action up to 100 and finally creates a match for M3GAN. "It just felt like the technology M3GAN has, if it exists in the real world, there would be various nefarious factions coming to get it," said Johnstone. "It felt fun to go a little bit bigger and bolder with this one."

M3GAN 2.0 hacks into theaters from June 27. For more, check out our list of the best robot movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies by reading your way.