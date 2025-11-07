Gremlins 3 release date, cast, plot speculation, and everything else you need to know about the upcoming sequel

After years of rumours and delays, Gremlins 3 is officially on the way, with Warner Bros. finally confirming a release date. That's right, 35 years after Gremlins 2 scared horror fans silly, a new batch of slimy green gremlins are ready to pounce in the highly anticipated threequel. We don't know about you, but we have been eagerly waiting for this one for what feels like an eternity.

Although we don't really know where the third movie will take us, the threequel is in good hands with Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus, who both worked on the first Gremlins movie, and will return to produce Gremlins 3. Gremlins director Joe Dante is not sitting in the director's chair this time, but Home Alone director Columbus is stepping up to helm the sequel. Plus, Final Destination duo Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein are penning the script, meaning the sequel may even be spookier than its predecessors.

Below, we have gathered everything you need to know about the Gremlins 3 release date, confirmed cast members, plot speculation, and more.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Gremlins 3 will hit theaters on November 19, 2027. The date was recently revealed by the president of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, on an investor call and was later added to Warner Bros.' upcoming film slate.

Zaslav went on to confirm that Steven Spielberg is returning to executive produce, and Chris Columbus, who penned the first two movies, is set to direct and produce. Warner Bros. has yet to reveal when Gremlins 3 might start filming, but with the release date 2 years away, we expect cameras to start rolling at the end of 2026.

Gremlins 3 plot speculation

No official plot details have been released just yet for Gremlins 3. However, with over three decades to crack the code on the story, we are expecting big things. In an interview with GamesRadar+ in August 2025, Columbus said, "There's a bunch of scripts for Gremlins… nothing has been approved," adding, "There has to be a reason for doing it. It has to be more than just, 'Okay, we'll do great at the box office with the title.' It has to be something that the fans are proud of." From that, it sounds as though Columbus and Spielberg may have finally found that something special they were looking for.

Thanks to earlier reports, we know that Gremlins 3 will act as a proper third installment, rather than a reboot. The first Gremlins movie premiered in 1984, following a young man named Billy (Zach Galligan) who receives a super cute but unusual pet named Gizmo as an early Christmas gift. But there's a catch. Gizmo is a Mogwai who can never be exposed to sunlight, water, or fed after midnight. Otherwise, he spawns furless, scary, and evil imp-like monsters who break out and wreak havoc on the town.

The second Gremlins movie, titled Gremlins 2: The New Batch, revisits Billy years later in New York, where he and his wife Kate reconnect with Gizmo, who was stolen by scientists before being rescued. However, Billy and Kate soon find out that the gremlins have spawned once again and have taken over a new skyscraper in the city. The sequel ends with Billy, Kate, and Gizmo defeating the gremlins, but one female gremlin named Greta survives and forces the owner of the skyscraper to marry her.

So, what will Gremlins 3 entail? With so much time passed, the story could really go anywhere. Billy will surely be about 60 years old at this point and might have children or even grandchildren of his own, meaning that the threequel could allow a new family member to take the lead and face the gremlins. As for Gizmo, we are not so sure how long gremlins live for, but we hope nothing has happened to that little guy.

One thing that is for sure, though, with Final Destination: Bloodlines' writers penning the script, and Columbus previously teasing a "twisted and dark script" via Slash Film, Gremlins 3 might scare our kids more than the first two movies spooked us back in the day.

As for the gremlins themselves, movie props, prosthetics, and technology have come along in leaps and bounds since the first film hit screens, so the slimy little beasts may undergo a bit of a makeover. But fans can rest assured, as in 2020, Columbus told Comic Book that they would not be using CGI for the gremlins but rather traditional puppets and animatronics.

Gremlins 3 cast speculation

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As of now, no casting announcements have been made. However, we think we know who could be returning. At the end of the second film, lead characters Billy Peltzer, played by Zach Galligan, and Kate Beringer, played by Phoebe Cates, manage to survive.

Galligan seems to be in the know about what's going on behind the scenes and has given updates on the movie's progress through the years. When Gremlins 3 was confirmed, Galligan shared the news on Twitter with the eyes emoji, suggesting he may be involved after all.

As for the wider cast, the trilogy could really go anywhere. We expect many actors to want to be a part of such an iconic franchise. In March 2025, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega said she'd love to be part of the Gremlins franchise, telling IMDb, "Would love… Gremlins 3? 4? Call me."

Is there a Gremlins 3 trailer yet?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gremlins 3 has not yet started filming, meaning that there is no trailer on the horizon just yet. However, as the sequel is set to hit screens in November 2027, we expect to see the first teaser sometime around mid-2027.

In the meantime, you can watch the original Gremlins movie on HBO Max in the US, and if you are in the UK, you can head over to Now TV.

In the meantime, you can watch the original Gremlins movie on HBO Max in the US, and if you are in the UK, you can head over to Now TV.