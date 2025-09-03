Wednesday season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

Wednesday's second season has come to a fiery end, but that doesn't mean that the story is over, as Wednesday season 3 is well on the way. Wednesday's third outing was confirmed way before the eldest Addams sibling started her sophomore year at Nevermore Academy.

Last season, we saw Wednesday take on some familiar foes, such as The Hyde, and face new villains too, some who were hiding in plain sight all along. But, with writing and filming yet to start on the third season, we've been left woefully wondering what could happen to our girl in pigtails next season.

However, that hasn't stopped us from compiling everything we know about the upcoming season and putting out our own detective board together, just like Wednesday investigating the Avian in season 2 part 1. So, what are you waiting for? For everything you need to know about Wednesday season 3's release date, predicted cast list, plot speculation, and more, simply read on! For more on streaming, check out our picks of the best TV shows on Netflix, and the best movies on Netflix.

Wednesday season 3 does not yet have a release date.

Wednesday season 3 was confirmed two weeks before Wednesday season 2 hit Netflix. The streamer broke the news on Twitter, writing, "She would never leave you hanging. Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 3." Check out the post below.

She would never leave you hanging. Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 3.

However, with no filming date in sight, there's no knowing when Wednesday Addams' third outing will appear. The first season started filming in Romania on September 13, 2021, and concluded on March 30, 2022, before landing on Netflix on November 23, 2022. Filming for Wednesday Season 2 started in May 2024 in Ireland and ran through to December, before landing on Netflix in August 2025.

With this in mind, the series usually has an 8-month turnaround from the filming finish date until its premiere. But as far as we know, the Wednesday season 2 writing team has yet to put pen to paper. Fans had to wait almost three years for the second season after the first installment. Let's just hope we don't have to wait until 2028 for season 3.

Wednesday season 3 plot speculation

Judging by how secretive Netflix was over Wednesday season 2, we expect to be waiting a long time before we see an official synopsis for Wednesday season 3. However, the season 2 finale did leave some doors open, setting up not one but two main plot points for season 3.

Warning: the following description contains spoilers for Wednesday season 2, so make sure you are all caught up before reading on. But first, read our Wednesday season 2 part 2 review.

Wednesday season 2 kicked off with our favourite homicidal maniac embarking on her sophomore year at Nevermore Academy, where she quickly found that enemies new and old were lurking in every corner. The mid-season finale ended with Wednesday facing off with Tyker, aka The Hyde, who threw her out of a window at Willow Hill and left her for dead (read more about that in our Wednesday season 2 part 1 ending explained). However, we know that in Tim Burton's universe, dead doesn't really mean dead. So when season 2 part 2 rolled around, Wednesday was recovering in the hospital, where she was kept company by a vision of Principal Weems.

Things really got weird in season 2, part 2. Wednesday started to uncover some dark family secrets surrounding her mother, Morticia Addams, and Puglsy's zombie Slurp, whose real identity turned out to be that of a mad scientist named Isaac Night, aka the creator of the Oucast reversal technology used by the Avian. In a bid to live out his decades-old evil plans, Isaac started to use his technology on the Oucasts, starting with Tyler. However, Wednesday saved Tyler, but ended up buried alive by Isaac himself.

With time running out and Agnes unable to dig Wednesday out of her grave, Enid had no choice but to transform into a werewolf and quickly claw at the mud, ultimately saving Wednesday, and then running away. But, despite Wednesday being alive and well, life at Nevermore will never be the same, as Principal Dort was outed as a traitor and turned to stone as punishment. The season left off with the students uncertain if they will ever be able to return. For a full rundown of that fiery finale, check out our detailed guide to Wednesday season 2 part 2 ending explained.

So, where does that leave our spooky students in terms of season 3? Luckily, season 2 left a few loose threads dangling, so we have some idea of what season 3 will look like. Firstly, Enid is still lost after running away in her werewolf form. We last saw Wednesday and Uncle Fester setting out to find Enid in the woods; however, we wonder if she will ever return to human form again. The next loose end that needs tying up is Aunt Ophelia, and why Grandmama has been keeping her locked away all these years.

The third revolves around Tyler and Professor Capri. After Tyler faced off with Franciose, Isadora Capri took him away to join a collective of other Hydes. However, with Tyler once again taking on a main role in season 2, we don't doubt we will see him again soon.

Wednesday season 3 cast

Of course, there would be no Wednesday series without Wednesday Addams, so we expect Jenna Ortega to reprise her role when season 3 rolls around. As for her family, it would make sense for her parents, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), as well as her brother, Pugsley Addams (Isaac Ordonez), to make an appearance of some sort. Although it is not clear if the Addams family will take on more leading roles in the third season, as they did in season 2.

In terms of Nevermore students, after her big wolf-out, we expect Wednesday's roommate and bestie, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), to return, if she ever returns to human form, that is. Other OG pupils likely to make a return include Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), Wednesday's stalker turned friend Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton), and Pusgley's roommate Eugene Ottinger (Moosa Mostafa).

Season 2 added a lot of new faces to its cast, from Lady Gaga's elusive Rosaline Rotwood to Billie Piper's Isadora Capri. After driving away with Tyler, we are not too sure if we will see Capri again, and in terms of Rosalyn Rotwood, we may see her again if Wednesday visits her grave once more. However, we do expect some more fresh faces to join the kooky clan in season 3.

With all of that in mind, our predicted Wednesday season 3 cast list is as follows:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

as Wednesday Addams Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

as Morticia Addams Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

as Gomez Addams Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

as Pugsley Addams Victor Dorobantu as Thing

as Thing Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester Addams

as Uncle Fester Addams Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump

as Grandmama Hester Frump Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

as Enid Sinclair Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

as Bianca Barclay Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

as Ajax Petropolus Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

as Eugene Ottinger Evie Templeton as Agnes DeMille

Is there a Wednesday season 3 trailer?

There is no trailer for Wednesday season 3 just yet, as writing or filming for the series has not yet begun. If season 3 follows the previous seasons, we expect the trailer for Wednesday season 3 to drop just over 3 months before its release date, as the first trailer for Wednesday season 2 dropped on April 23, 2025, and the first part of the season hit Netflix on August 6.

Is Wednesday season 3 the final season?

As of writing, it looks like Wednesday season 3 will not be the final season of Wednesday, unless Netflix has other plans. Originally, it would have made sense for Wednesday to run four seasons, covering Wednesday Addams' respective years at Nevermore Academy, freshman, sophomore, Junior, and senior. However, with the school likely closed down, we are not sure how the rest of the series will look. Will Wednesday go to another school, or will Nevermore open its purple doors once more? We will have to wait and see.

Wednesday seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix right now. For more, keep up with upcoming shows heading your way.