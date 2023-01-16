Wednesday season 2: Everything we know so far about the Netflix show's return

Jenna Ortega will be dancing back onto our screens now Wednesday season 2 has been confirmed. After breaking records for the streaming platform to become the third most watched show eve on Netflix, it might have felt like a forgone conclusion. But fans can take a big sigh of relief now we know that the Addams Family spin-off is definitely returning.

The first season followed Wednesday Addams (Ortega) as she adjusted to life at Nevermore Academy. While contending with normal teenage troubles like making friends and dating, she also deals with the small task of locating a serial killer preying on her fellow students. The second season will pick up in the wake of the show's finale – so just a warning that we’ll be getting into spoiler territory from here on out.

While we don't have a lot of official information about season 2 yet, the show's creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have shared some titbits about returning characters and where the series is heading in its sophomore season. For this, as well as all of the latest theories, release date speculation, and plenty more, check out our ultimate guide to Wednesday season 2 below.

Wednesday season 2 is happening, but sadly we don't have a release date yet.

There has also been no news yet on a filming start date for the show, so it's quite difficult to predict exactly when it will hit Netflix. However, if it follows the same schedule as the first season, we could see it sooner than you might think.

Wednesday season 1 filmed in Romania between September 2021 and March 2022, before it landed on the streamer in November 2022. So it took just over a year from production to release. If season 2 begins filming later this year, we will likely get a new season in 2024, all things going well.

The latest update came from Jenna Ortega at the Golden Globes. "I have seen nothing and I know nothing [about season 2]," Ortega told Variety (opens in new tab). "I feel like sometimes as the actor you are kind of just told what to do, but I am waiting on it. I think they're just starting to get a writers' room together, so maybe soon."

Wednesday season 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Almost everyone – who survived season 1 that is – will be coming back for a second season. Of course, this means Jenna Ortega will be reprising her role as Wednesday, after nabbing herself a Golden Globe nomination for season one.

Emma Myers will be back as Wednesday's roommate Enid Sinclair too, alongside Percy Hynes White as her almost-love interest Xavier Thorpe. Other returning Nevermore Academy classmates will likely include Joy Sunday as siren Bianca Barclay, Georgie Farmer as gorgon Ajax Petropolus, Naomi J. Ogawa as vampire Yoko Tanaka, and Moosa Mostafa as bee-loving student Eugene Ottinger.

Hunter Doohan will also be back as Tyler Galpin, Wednesday's ex-boyfriend who was revealed to be the monster in the final episodes. The last we saw of him was as he was being carted off to prison for his crimes, but the creators have confirmed he'll remain a big part of season 2. Speaking to Variety (opens in new tab), Gough confirmed his return: "Yeah. Absolutely. He's out there. That's what we wanted to convey." And if Tyler's back, then we bet his dad, sheriff Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane), will be as well.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Addams Family are returning too, with the show's creators promising we'll see more of them in the second season. This means more of Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

There are a few more members of the eccentric family who could be introduced too, including Cousin Itt and Grandmama. However, no new casting announcements have been made yet.

One cast member whose return seems less likely is Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems. The Nevermore principal was stabbed by Miss Thornhill and was seemingly killed. However, Christie isn't so sure this is the last we'll see of this character. "We haven't seen her put in the ground, have we?" she told Digital Spy (opens in new tab). "I feel like Larissa Weems would not really be prepared to entertain or be dominated by anything as commonplace as death."

More likely season 1 casualties are Wednesday's therapist Dr Valerie Kinbott (Riki Lindhome) who was one of the Hyde's victims and Christina Ricci's Marilyn Thornhill. The latter was killed in the finale after viewers found out her real identity was Laurel Gates.

Wednesday season 2 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are no confirmed plot details for season 2 yet, but the creators have teased we'll be picking up in the direct aftermath of the Wednesday season 1 finale. A quick refresher: after working out the murders were the handiwork of a Hyde monster, being controlled by Laurel Gates, Wednesday does her best to discover who is responsible.

She initially suspects her therapist Kinbott and her classmate Xavier, but it turns out she'd been chasing the wrong lead. In fact, it was botany teacher Thornhill who'd been controlling Wednesday's new boyfriend Tyler all along. However, Wednesday’s plans to trap them both backfires and Thornhill (or should we call her Laurel) takes her hostage as she plans to resurrect Joseph Crackstone.

Crackstone wakes and stabs Wednesday, who is only saved by her ancestor Goodie Addams bringing her back to life and telling her how to kill him. Her luck isn't over yet either as when Tyler attacks her, Enid finally wolves out and defends her. Wednesday finds Crackstone and kills him with the help of Xavier and Bianca.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The final few moments of The Wednesday season 1 ending see Tyler in some kind of custody, but seemingly about to break out as he transforms into the Hyde. Meanwhile, as Wednesday says goodbye to her classmates and prepares to head off for the year, she gets an unexpected message on the new mobile Xavier gave her to keep in touch with him over the break. She starts receiving threatening messages and photos of herself from a mysterious stalker. It's not yet clear who this is, but they're sure to cause some more trouble in season 2.

"[The stalker proves] that threats remain out there… to both Wednesday and the school," co-creator Millar told Netflix’s Tudum (opens in new tab). "Not all not loose ends have been tied up neatly as she thinks they have."

There might also be room for more of the Addams family in season 2, according to Millar. "We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles," he told TVLine (opens in new tab). "Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

Meanwhile, Ortega wants her character to lean even more into her darker side. "I kind of want her to be darker," she said to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab). "I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe, because there are a lot of lines about her saving the school and doing whatever, but for me, her main drive with the monster is of competitiveness. Kind of, 'man, how's this guy doing this?' I think I want it to continue down an antihero stream rather than a typical hero."

Wednesday season 2 theories

(Image credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix)

While we might not have any concrete information on where Wednesday is heading next, there are plenty of fan theories around. A big question remains about Tyler's future in the show. We know he's coming back, but will be the irredeemable villain we met at the tail end of season 1, or could there be some changes to his characterization?

A major theory is that we haven't learned everything about his species yet, as he might not be the purely evil character we think he is. Hydes may take some more inspiration from Jekyll and Hyde than originally thought, and could actually be a completely different personality, according to one Reddit fan (opens in new tab).

Based on Bianca's storyline in season 1, a huge plot point may have already been revealed too. When her mother comes to visit her, she tries to get her to return to the cult Morning Sun, which seems to be able to scam people via an app. We didn't hear from them again in the first season, but it seems like this could be readdressed when the show returns.

Another of the major unknowns heading into season 2 is who Wednesday's stalker is. Fans on Reddit have already been speculating about the most likely candidates. Xavier is a potential option, given he's the only one who knows about Wednesday's phone and has her number. However, it would be pretty brazen of him to be using this information straight away.

Others have suggested that it could be the Sheriff, given Wednesday is definitely not in his good books after working out Tyler was behind the killings. "He has his eye on her because he believes she could be as threatening, probably more, than Gomez," theorized one viewer (opens in new tab). However, the vast majority think the show may use the opportunity to bring in a new character altogether through the twist. It seems like we'll have to wait and see...

Wednesday is one of Netflix's most streamed shows of all time. For what else to watch check out our round-up of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies available now.