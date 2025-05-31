Netflix Tudum Live Coverage – All the news as it happens

Refresh

The cast of The Rip, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Steven Yeun, and more (but not the Cookie Monster), are onstage to talk about the new movie. An exclusive clip is being played, but it's strictly for those watching Tudum...

Now Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are talking to the Cookie Monster. Honestly, we're not sure what's going on either.

(Image credit: Netflix) The cast of One Piece are onstage! "The crew gets a little bigger this season," teases Iñaki Godoy, before introducing Tony Tony Chopper. "I'm sorry I couldn't be there in person," the adorable little guy says. Chopper confirms a 2026 release date, and honestly, he's so cute, we can barely handle it. He'll also be voiced by Mikaela Hoover! ATTENTION ALL PIRATES! 🏴‍☠️ The doctor is in! Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by the incredible Mikaela Hoover, made a show-stopping appearance at #TUDUM along with the Straw Hat Crew! ⛵ 🌊 One Piece Season 2 sets sail in 2026. pic.twitter.com/F5SV207ybSJune 1, 2025

(Image credit: Netflix) Director Rian Johnson is onstage to talk about the next Knives Out movie, titled Wake Up Dead Man. Cast members including Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Cailee Spainy, Kerry Washington, Jeremy Renner, and Daniel Craig himself are also in attendance. A short teaser is also here, revealing a release date of December 12, 2025 (just as we predicted). We also see Josh O'Connor lunging with a knife – ominous!

(Image credit: Netflix) First up, it's Squid Game. The pink guards hit the stage with a dance routine – which isn't something we've ever seen in the show, admittedly – before a live music performance from Hanumankind. Then, Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun took to the stage to introduce their fellow cast members T.O.P, Kang Ae-sim, and Park Sung-hoon. "Squid Game will shock the world one last time," said Lee Jung-jae. Finally, we were treated to another trailer. The clip didn't give a whole lot away, but it did show us more of that terrifying maze game, set-up a sadistic-looking game with two dolls, showed the Front Man unmasking himself, and even potentially revealed the next winner...

Our host Sofia Carson has taken to the stage after a brief video intro. She arrived from the ceiling... not for the faint-hearted! There is a packed crowd full of fans and cosplayers all cheering for the big reveals, hyped up by Carson. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga, and more are all in attendance!

Here we go! Tudum is now streaming live on Netflix, meaning we're just moments away from some major reveals as things kick off in the Kia Forum, LA. We'll be sure to keep you updated as the night goes on…

(Image credit: Netflix) One Piece season 2 will also be present tonight. So far, all we've had from the upcoming season is a first look photo, which seemingly teases Lougetown. We haven't had a trailer or a release date yet, though, so whatever news comes tonight will be a significant update for this live-action adaptation of one of the best anime ever.

(Image credit: Netflix) Paws up, Little Monsters, because Mother Monster herself is confirmed to be performing tonight! That's right, Lady Gaga will be in attendance at Tudum, and we can expect a song from the Wednesday season 2 star. Though, whether that's a new track made just for the show or a song from her latest album, Mayhem, remains to be seen. So far, we don't know who Gaga is playing in Wednesday, either, so we might get an update – or at least a clue – on that front, too. Gaga previously teased her role with an ingenious prop hidden in her concert in Brazil.

(Image credit: Netflix) We can also expect Squid Game season 3 news tonight. Netflix's biggest ever show is returning one final time, just six months after season 2 hit the streamer (and left us all screaming with that brutal cliffhanger). Members of the cast, including Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, will also be in attendance. We've already had a teaser for season 3, which set-up the next terrifying game – and very ominously included the sound of a baby crying. Eek!