One Piece season 2 casts Superman actor as fan-favorite character Tony Tony Chopper – and introduces the reindeer in the most adorable way

One Piece season 2 was present at Netflix's Tudum festival, and we finally know who'll be playing the fan-favorite character Tony Tony Chopper in the live-action adaptation of one of the best anime series ever.

Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, and Jacob Romero took the stage to introduce the sweet little guy via interactive screen performance – and I may or may not have started crying immediately. The cast also promised that the season would be bigger than ever, and we believe them. You can watch the announcement below.

Actor Mikaela Hoover will both voice and provide the facial capture for the adorable Tony Tony Chopper. Hoover has appeared in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, and she'll soon be seen in this summer's Superman as Cat Grant.

Production on season 2 wrapped back in February 2025, while season 1 was released way back in 2023. More news on season 2 has been a long time coming, then. However, there's still no trailer or release date for the beloved show, though Chopper did confirm a 2026 release window.

ATTENTION ALL PIRATES! 🏴‍☠️ The doctor is in! Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by the incredible Mikaela Hoover, made a show-stopping appearance at #TUDUM along with the Straw Hat Crew! ⛵ 🌊 One Piece Season 2 sets sail in 2026. pic.twitter.com/F5SV207ybSJune 1, 2025

Plus, season 2 might not even be here yet, but it sounds like season 3 is already in the works (though that's unconfirmed for now). "We've taken a break between season 2 and season 3, so yeah, I'll be heading back later on this year, and we'll be working on the next part of the story. So that's about all I could say," Joe Manganiello, who plays Mr. 0/Sir Crocodile in the show, said recently.

Season 2 will see the return of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Jacob Romero as Usopp.

Newcomers include Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi, and Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine.

While you wait for One Piece season 2, check out our guide to all the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies streaming now.