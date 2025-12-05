Tomb Raider creator teases "more stories" beyond Netflix's two-season order: "It's never a closed book"

Netflix's hit animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, returns to our screens next week. But, while the streamer initially ordered two seasons of the show, with the second batch of episodes now due, that doesn't mean the show is definitely ending with this season.

"We'll see by the end where it takes us," showrunner Tasha Huo told SFX magazine. "There are always more stories to tell with Lara. It's never a closed book."

Elsewhere in the piece, Huo explained how the second season, which boasts MCU-star Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara Croft, will explore more of the character's journey to becoming the experienced adventurer that we all know from the games. Part of that, it seems, will involve Croft opening herself up to other people. "To start to rely on people is very difficult for someone who is so fiercely independent," Huo said. "But for a show where we're trying to tell a more human story, a part of her arc is saying, 'Hey, maybe I don't always have the right answer. Maybe I need to have a community of people behind me.'"

The new series will also continue to have a globe-trotting aspect, with Lara travelling to destinations previously unexplored in the show, including New Orleans, Brazil and Cuba.

"One of the things I really loved in playing the video game was how Lara Croft has these secret communities all over the world," Huo explained. "People she seemingly had adventures with off-camera somewhere, and she relies on them to provide information, to provide housing, all these different things as she goes around the world. A big part of season two is building one small part of that community for her, so we can see what was going on behind the scenes."

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft season 2 will be on Netflix from December 11.