Tomb Raider creator teases "more stories" beyond Netflix's two-season order: "It's never a closed book"

Netflix's hit animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, returns to our screens next week. But, while the streamer initially ordered two seasons of the show, with the second batch of episodes now due, that doesn't mean the show is definitely ending with this season.

"We'll see by the end where it takes us," showrunner Tasha Huo told SFX magazine. "There are always more stories to tell with Lara. It's never a closed book."

