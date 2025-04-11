Tomb Raider series starring Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reportedly canceled by Amazon
The series was set to be scripted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Amazon Prime's Tomb Raider show starring Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner has reportedly been canceled.
The series was first revealed to be in development in January 2023, and it was set to be scripted by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
But, according to British tabloid the Daily Mail, the show is, per the publication's sources, "dead."
"I hear that it is not going ahead," the Daily Mail quotes a source. Though, Amazon hasn't officially commented on the story, so take the report with a grain of salt for now.
Waller-Bridge signed an exclusive Amazon deal way back in 2019. It was renewed this year, but it moved from exclusive to a first look deal. Tomb Raider officially ordered to series last year and Turner's involvement in screen tests was reported in October 2024.
"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she'd explode," Waller-Bridge said when the show was ordered to series. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."
While Amazon might not have a Tomb Raider project coming any time soon, they do have the next James Bond movie in the works from producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal. That was only just announced in March 2025, though, so it'll probably be some time yet until we see 007 back on our screens.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Prime Video and the best movies on Prime Video.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.