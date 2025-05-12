One Piece star offers promising update on season 3 of the Netflix adaptation: "I'll be heading back later on this year"

Netflix has yet to officially confirm One Piece season 3, but it seems plans to start filming are already in place. One of the show's stars, Joe Manganiello, has offered a very promising update, revealing he will be back on set very soon.

"We've taken a break between season two and season three, so yeah, I'll be heading back later on this year, and we'll be working on the next part of the story. So that's about all I could say," he told Cinemablend last week.

Manganiello, who plays the popular villain Mr. 0 (also known as Sir Crocodile), is not the only cast member who has addressed plans for a third season. Last year, Patty actor Brashaad Mayweather revealed in an interview that new episodes were already set to be filmed after season 2. "Hopefully there's a flashback scene with Patty," he said. "We'll see if they flashback to it, because they're filming two seasons – season two and three – back to back starting soon."

Those quotes are now almost a year old, however, so plans can change any minute. For now, we know that filming for season 2 wrapped last February, and the main cast is returning, including Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Taz Skylar (Sanji), and Jacob Romero (Usopp).

The hugely popular live-action anime adaptation, which quickly broke a major record for the streamer in 2023, is set to return bigger and better. New cast members include Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, and Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi (aka Miss Wednesday).

We still don't know when season 2 will land on streaming, but everything points at late 2025 or early 2026 – you can check out all the information announced so far in our guide for One Piece season 2.

