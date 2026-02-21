One Piece co-showrunner teases "heartbreaking" season 2 finale as he reveals exactly where the new chapter will take us up to in the manga's Arabasta Saga

One Piece season 3 is currently in production

One Piece season 2 co-showrunner Joe Tracz says fans of the manga will be pleased with the new season's ending... as it continues directly into season 3.

"Season two has an incredible ending on its own that emotionally moves me every time I watch it," Tracz told SFX magazine. "I think it tells an emotional journey, getting to a place that manga fans will know, where the story of Drum Kingdom ends. It's beautiful and moving. It's both visually spectacular and emotionally heartbreaking. I think the season has a complete story to tell, and yet it's setting up the following season that we're so lucky to get to be in Cape Town filming right now."

