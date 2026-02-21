One Piece co-showrunner teases "heartbreaking" season 2 finale as he reveals exactly where the new chapter will take us up to in the manga's Arabasta Saga

One Piece season 2 co-showrunner Joe Tracz says fans of the manga will be pleased with the new season's ending... as it continues directly into season 3.

"Season two has an incredible ending on its own that emotionally moves me every time I watch it," Tracz told SFX magazine. "I think it tells an emotional journey, getting to a place that manga fans will know, where the story of Drum Kingdom ends. It's beautiful and moving. It's both visually spectacular and emotionally heartbreaking. I think the season has a complete story to tell, and yet it's setting up the following season that we're so lucky to get to be in Cape Town filming right now."

As we saw in the trailer, One Piece season 2 introduces the Baroque Works villains - including Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), Nico Robin aka Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova), Yonda Thomas as Igaram, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, and Sophia Ann Caruso as Miss Goldenweek. Season 2 covers Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island, which are all part of the manga's 63-chapter Arabasta arc (which was told over 39 episodes in the anime).

One Piece season 3 entered production in November 2025, which is a fairly quick turnaround time given that Netflix announced the renewal in August 2025 (and the fact that many TV shows nowadays take three years between seasons. Creator Eiichiro Oda also previously confirmed that the third season would "end the Arabasta saga." Should the series be greenlit for a fourth season, it would likely cover the Sky Island saga (and put some of my favorite characters on the screen in live-action form for the first time).

One Piece season 2 is scheduled to hit Netflix on March 10. In the meantime, you catch up on the anime with our guide on how to watch all of One Piece in order.