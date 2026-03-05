One Piece season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes streaming on Netflix?

It's time to get on the Grand Line as One Piece season 2 sails into sight. But with the Straw Hats' next adventure fast approaching and Netflix's binge model meaning spoilers will be out in the wild faster than usual, you may want some primers on when exactly new episodes are available.

To help, we've put together a quick and easy guide on when One Piece season 2 is releasing, including streaming times in the US and UK, confirmed episode count, and more.

So, unless you're out hunting for the real One Piece, join us as we lock in your One Piece season 2 viewing schedule.

(Image credit: Netflix)

One Piece season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 10 at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That's 8:00 AM GMT in the UK.

For what that means for your region, please use the time zone converter.

One Piece season 2 release schedule: is Netflix dropping all episodes at once?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Like the vast majority of Netflix releases, One Piece season 2 is releasing all episodes as part of one drop. That means there are no separate parts (as has been the case recently with the likes of Bridgerton and The Witcher), meaning you can binge Luffy's next chapter at your leisure.

The full One Piece season 2 release schedule is below:

One Piece season 2, episode 1: March 10, 2026

One Piece season 2, episode 2: March 10, 2026

One Piece season 2, episode 3: March 10, 2026

One Piece season 2, episode 4: March 10, 2026

One Piece season 2, episode 5: March 10, 2026

One Piece season 2, episode 6: March 10, 2026

One Piece season 2, episode 7: March 10, 2026

One Piece season 2, episode 8: March 10, 2026

Where to watch One Piece season 2 and confirmed episode count

(Image credit: Netflix)

One Piece is streaming exclusively on Netflix for all subscriber tiers. Much like its first season, the second season will run for eight episodes.

