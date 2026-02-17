Netflix's live action Scooby Doo prequel reportedly finds its Daphne in Marvel actor

McKenna Grace has reportedly been cast as Daphne Blake for Netflix's live action Scooby Doo prequel show, reprising her voice role from 2020's Scoob! animated reboot movie, though the two projects are not connected.

Grace is the first actor to be cast for the Netflix show (via Variety), taking on one of the five lead characters. Along with Daphne, the vivacious heart of the gang, the other members of Mystery Inc include loveable dirtbag Shaggy, nerdy genius Velma, kind-hearted jock Fred, and of course talking dog Scooby Doo.

Grace is known for playing young Carol Danvers in the Captain Marvel MCU movie, as well as young Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was produced by Greg Berlanti, who will also produce the new Scooby Doo show.

More recently, she starred in Five Nights and Freddy's 2 alongside Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the original 2002 live action Scooby Doo movie and its 2004 sequel Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed.

Lillard offered up his support for the new Scooby Doo cast in early February, saying "I think that it's a great way for kids to understand storytelling. It's the first introduction to ghost stories for a lot of kids, right? It's about friendship and sticking together as a gang and working together to solve mysteries - and that normally it's a dangerous white man behind a mask. These are the things that kids have to learn."

The Netflix prequel series will focus on the early days of the Mystery Inc gang, showing how they first met at summer camp. Daphne and Shaggy will anchor the group in a mystery that centers around Scooby Doo, who is still a puppy in the series. It's scheduled to run for 8 episodes.

No release date for the Scooby Doo prequel show has been announced.