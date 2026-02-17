Netflix's live action Scooby Doo prequel reportedly finds its Daphne in Marvel actor

McKenna Grace has reportedly been cast as Daphne in Netflix's live action Scooby Doo show

McKenna Grace as Lisa in Five Nights at Freddy&#039;s 2
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

McKenna Grace has reportedly been cast as Daphne Blake for Netflix's live action Scooby Doo prequel show, reprising her voice role from 2020's Scoob! animated reboot movie, though the two projects are not connected.

Grace is the first actor to be cast for the Netflix show (via Variety), taking on one of the five lead characters. Along with Daphne, the vivacious heart of the gang, the other members of Mystery Inc include loveable dirtbag Shaggy, nerdy genius Velma, kind-hearted jock Fred, and of course talking dog Scooby Doo.

