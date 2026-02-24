Stranger Things: Tales From '85 confirms casting for the latest member of the Hawkins gang with a wave of new posters
Odessa A'zion will voice Nikki Baxter in Netflix's new animated Stranger Things spin-off
If you thought Stranger Things was done and gone, think again, cause Netflix is giving us a brand new look at its animated spin-off show Stranger Things: Tales From '85 with a series of electrically eye-catching character posters that also confirm the casting of the newest member of the Hawkins gang.
Netflix has now confirmed that previously announced cast member Odessa A'zion will voice Nikki Baxter, the newest character adventuring alongside Eleven, Will, and the rest. The rest of the cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha 'EJ' Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, and Jeremy Jordan as Steve. Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips round out the voice cast in still unnamed roles.
The new posters come hot on the heels of the show's first trailer. You can see all the posters In the gallery below, including Eleven, Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Max, and Nikki, all rendered in psychedelic neon colors:
Stranger Things: Tales From '85 takes place, as one might imagine, in the winter of 1985, with a mysterious new creature arising from beneath the ice in frozen Hawkins, Indiana.
Showrunner Eric Robles says Nikki is the "audience's eyes," adding "She comes into this world completely new. She's got her own issues that she's been dealing with, and it's these kids who step into her world in a sense."
A'zion describes Nikki as the D&D group's Barbarian, who rounds out the last essential role in the gang. "They had everything, and she was the missing puzzle piece," she explains. "You need a little muscle in that crew."
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 premieres on Netflix on April 23. All episodes of Stranger Things are streaming now. For more, check out our breakdown of the Stranger Things season 5 finale explained, or see our Stranger Things season 5 finale review.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+.
