First trailer for animated Stranger Things spin-off Tales from '85 is here to fill the Upside Down-shaped hole in our hearts

Just one month after the Stranger Things series finale aired, the first trailer for Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is here to take us right back to the Upside Down.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, all is well for Mike, Eleven, and co.... until something comes right up out of the Upside Down to turn their winter fun into true snowy terror. Interestingly enough, the monsters they take on aren't Demogorgons or Demodogs... but something else entirely (and with a pumpkin for a head). The new series takes place between Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3, filling in the gaps and potentially answering some still-lingering questions that the series finale did not (or so we hope). Per the official tagline, the "epic new animated series" sees the original characters "fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery."

Eric Robles, creator of the short-lived Nickelodeon animated series Fanboy and Chum-Chum, serves as showrunner. The voice cast includes Brett Gipson as Hopper, Luca Diaz as Mike, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Elisha Williams as Lucas, Ben Plessala as Will, and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max. Odessa A'zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips also lend their voices to undisclosed roles. The show also introduces a new character named Nikki Baxter, who joins Mike and co. on their terrifying new adventure.

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is set to hit Netflix on April 23. All episodes of Stranger Things are streaming now.