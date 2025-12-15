Stranger Things season 5 vol 2 trailer shows us the Upside Down like we've never seen it before, teases the Eleven and Eight team-up we've been waiting for

The first trailer for Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 has arrived – and, apparently, everything we've ever known about the Upside Down is wrong.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, the Upside Down looks a bit... different, to say the least, and I'm not exactly sure how to describe that whole freaky cloud of thunder-fire that's happening above their heads – but, uh, it seems kind of bad. We see Steve and Dustin reunite and share a sweet bestie moment ("If you die, I die"), but it's not the only team-up: Eleven asks her long-lost sister Eight to help her defeat Vecna. In one of the absolute coolest moments, we see Nancy pop out of the top of Murray's truck wearing a bullet belt like Rambo and taking out the feds with a sniper rifle.

Stranger Things 5 | Volume 2 Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

There are four episodes of Stranger Things left, and the next three will hit Netflix on Christmas Day. Dramatically, the final episode of the entire series will air on New Year's Eve. Keep in mind that this is our last go-around with these characters (and that the recently announced Nancy Wheeler 'spin-off' is actually a novel, not a series). Though both the cast and the Duffer brothers have said that we can expect something of a satisfying ending, we can definitely expect a few beloved character deaths along the way. A new TikTok trend has emerged where fans predict Steve Harrington's final line before he inevitably sacrifices himself in order to save his friends... and I don't know about you, but I'm not ready to say goodbye to our former playboy turned beloved babysitter.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 release schedule.