First Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 clip features a new plan to take down Vecna – that involves a certain "wizard" and his newfound powers

It's a rather ambitious plan

Will (Noah Schnapp) and Robin (Maya Hawke) in Stranger Things season 5 volume 1
(Image credit: Netflix)

The first clip for Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 has arrived – and Joyce is feeling a little overzealous. However, after the ending of volume 1 episode 4... we can't really blame her.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 below!

Remember: there are only four episodes of Stranger Things left, and the next three will hit Netflix on Christmas Day before the finale airs on New Year's Eve. At this point, especially now that we know that Will is just as powerful, maybe even more powerful, as Eleven, anything can happen. Eleven, Eight, and Will seem like a pretty bitchin' combo, but that trailer made it seem like the entire group has already lost all hope. We'll just have to wait and see.

Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 release schedule.

