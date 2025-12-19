First Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 clip features a new plan to take down Vecna – that involves a certain "wizard" and his newfound powers
It's a rather ambitious plan
The first clip for Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 has arrived – and Joyce is feeling a little overzealous. However, after the ending of volume 1 episode 4... we can't really blame her.
Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 below!
In the brief clip, which Matt and Ross Duffer brought exclusively to The Tonight Show, an impassioned Joyce is giving the gang her brand new plan to defeat Vecna. Of course, it involves Will and his newfound "wizard" powers (though technically, he's kind of a sorcerer?) Robin asks if Will really took out that demogorgon with his mind, with Mike quickly replying that it was 3 demogorgons, and Lucas adding that it was, "Simultaneously." Joyce seems to think that getting Will close to the hive mind and letting him loose is enough to defeat Vecna... but where are Hopper and Eleven? Where are Nancy, Will, and Jonathan?
Remember: there are only four episodes of Stranger Things left, and the next three will hit Netflix on Christmas Day before the finale airs on New Year's Eve. At this point, especially now that we know that Will is just as powerful, maybe even more powerful, as Eleven, anything can happen. Eleven, Eight, and Will seem like a pretty bitchin' combo, but that trailer made it seem like the entire group has already lost all hope. We'll just have to wait and see.
Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 release schedule.
