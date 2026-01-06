Winona Ryder only needed two takes to for Joyce's big Vecna scene in Stranger Things season 5: "You can't rehearse a scene like that"

The climatic moment had been a long time coming

Joyce Byers may have been responsible for one of the Stranger Things season 5 finale's most dramatic moments when she finally took down Vecna for good, but Winona Ryder thought it best not to rehearse the scene. In fact, she thought it was important that they nailed it in just a few takes so that all of the emotion felt as real as possible.

"I love Jamie [Campbell Bower] so much," Ryder noted to Netflix's Tudum. “I remember when he was in that position and we were talking about bands, and he's the most lovely person. I came in that day just for that. You can't rehearse a scene like that. You just have to sort of save it for the take. I think I only did it twice."

