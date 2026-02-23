Wednesday season 3 teaser confirms filming has begun, but we're busy thinking about Winona Ryder's casting and a mystery character being teased

Turn those frowns upside down: Wednesday season 3 is now filming, while Netflix has also treated us to a hearty helping of casting news in Nevermore.

First, the headline act: Winona Ryder reunites with both producer Tim Burton and Beetlejuice co-star Jenna Ortega in the latest season as 'Tabitha', though her character's background remains unknown.

Ryder, fresh off appearing in Stranger Things, is joined by fellow newcomers Chris Sarandon (The Princess Bride), Peaky Blinders actor Noah Taylor, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Oscar Morgan, and Roofman's Kennedy Moyer. The previously announced Eva Green will also be in the new season as Aunt Ophelia.

Wednesday season 3 is now in production. Winona Ryder joins Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Eva Green, and all your faves. pic.twitter.com/fm6aGwUtvBFebruary 23, 2026

For Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press, GamesRadar+ asked Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega if Winona Ryder would ever appear in the hit Netflix series.

"Man, that would be cool, but that girl is so busy. She really has no time, even trying to get to get together to do this, you know, it was [tricky]," Ortega said back in 2024. She added, "I would love to work with Winona again, and if it's not on Wednesday, then it's going to be on something else, I hope. We talk about it all the time, and that would be really sweet for me."

The Wednesday season 3 teaser, which you can see above, features Lurch and Varicose dancing ahead of a family feast. Then, dinner is served – as the star-studded cast list is plated up.

Curiously, a magnum of champagne features a cryptic question mark alongside a character named 'Balthazar' (who, in The Addams Family, was the unseen cousin of Gomez). What other family secrets do The Addams Family have up their spooky sleeves?

On the new season, showrunners and creators Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement, "To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary - your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don’t say you weren’t warned."

Wednesday season 3 is currently filming, but no release date is set.

For more, check out our breakdown of the Wednesday season 2 ending and our picks for the best shows on Netflix.