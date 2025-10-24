Gen V season 3: Everything we know so far about the third season of The Boys spin-off

Gen V season 2 has come to a close, and you might be left wondering: "Will there be a Gen V season 3?" We sure hope so. The Boys spin-off series, which has proven to be just as bloody and raunchy as the flagship show, has been pretty well-received by fans and critics alike.

Below, we've compiled everything you need to know about a potential Gen V season 3. This includes release date and plot speculation, comments from creator Eric Kripke, and who we think will appear in the cast.

But be warned, there are spoilers for Gen V season 2 below. Read on only if you're all caught up. Be sure to read our Gen V season 2 review and our guide to the Gen V season 2 ending explained before you scroll on, too.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Gen V season 3. However, we have some guesses on when we could potentially see it released.

Gen V season 2 hit Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17, just under two years from its initial September 29, 2023, release date. Since The Boys season 5 isn't arriving until sometime in 2026, it's possible that Gen V season 3 would hit Prime Video in 2027 – keeping in line with the trend of two years between seasons – or even 2028, depending on how the events of The Boys season 5 end up altering the events of Gen V.

Gen V season 3 cast and crew

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The cast (and plot) for Gen V season 3 will be entirely dependent on the events of The Boys season 5. For now, we can speculate that the core friend group will return... but it's too early yet to speculate on cameos.

Given that The Boys loves to kill off characters, beloved or otherwise, we don't know if Starlight, A-Train, Black Noir, Sister Sage, The Deep, and Stan Edgar will make appearances in Gen V season 3 as they did in season 2. We do know, however, that Starlight and A-Train play a pivotal role in the Gen V season 2 finale... so we've added them to our speculative list.

Our tentative cast list for Gen V season 3 is as follows:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

as Marie Moreau Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

as Emma Meyer Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

as Cate Dunlap London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

as Jordan Li Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

as Sam Riordan Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity

as Polarity Erin Moriarty as Starlight

as Starlight Reggie Franklin as A-Train

Gen V season 3 plot

(Image credit: Prime Video)

First and foremost, creator Eric Kripke had this to say about a third season of Gen V: "We're psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch season 2 to justify season 3. Now's the time that they're paying attention to the numbers. So don't watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime and watch it now. If enough people watch then we'll get a season 3. Same applies to Vought Rising season 1. We have plans for a season 2, if we can. They're giving us our opportunities, [and] hopefully the audience shows up."

In Gen V season 2, Marie Moreau and co. were terrorized by the new Dean of Godolkin University, a mysterious man by the name of Cipher. Well, that man turned out to be none other than Thomas Godolkin himself, who survived the Vought Lab fire back in the 60s by taking V1, the kind of Compound V that Soldier Boy took. Because of this, Godolkin was given powers that allow him to essentially puppet other peoples bodies... and he was able to puppet a man named Doug (aka Cipher) for some 20 years, while his real body sat in a hyperbaric chamber. His ultimate goal was to control Marie Moreau, who we learned is actually the most powerful supe in the universe next to Homelander... who is technically her brother. Crazy, right? After Godolkin was defeated (partially thanks to Polarity, who Marie healed with her powers), the biggest threat to humanity remains Homelander, who, after The Boys season 4, is in control of the Oval Office and supes across the globe.

We don't quite know what will happen in The Boys season 5, but we do know that Marie, Emma, Jordan, Cate, and Sam have all teamed up with Starlight and A-Train, and are now officially part of the resistance. It's highly likely that we'll see an epic showdown between Marie and Homelander in the fifth season of The Boys, and the outcome of that fight will determine what we see in Gen V season 3. Make sense? Kripke's implication that the viewership for Gen V isn't quite where he'd like it to be does make us worry... but we're holding out hope. Especially since it seems like he has a bunch of ideas lined up already. It also makes us wonder if Marie and co. will show up in The Boys: Mexico, another upcoming spin-off, or if even Thomas Godolkin will make an appearance in the prequel spin-off Vought Rising.

Gen V seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out our lists of the best TV shows of all time.