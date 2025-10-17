Gen V season 3 won't happen unless fans tune in to season 2 as it's airing, says The Boys' Eric Kripke: "Don't watch in a year, turn on Prime now"

Eric Kripke and Gen V showrunner Michele Fazekas have big plans for The Boys spin-off, but fans are going to have to tune into the soon-concluding second season if they want to see more episodes.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Kripke – who adapted Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's graphic novels to screen, paving the way for the more teen-centric Gen V – explained that while Prime Video is supportive of their vision, "it's a business and we also have to deliver."

He went on: "We're psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch season 2 to justify season 3. Now's the time that they're paying attention to the numbers. So don't watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime and watch it now. If enough people watch then we'll get a season 3. Same applies to Vought Rising season 1. We have plans for a season 2, if we can. They're giving us our opportunities, [and] hopefully the audience shows up."

In Gen V season 2, Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (Derek Luh, London Thor), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) find themselves up against God U's new dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater), who seems to be obsessed with unleashing Marie's supposedly infinite power. Turns out, she was one of two survivors of Thomas Godolkin's Odessa Project experiments, in which he was trying to make super Supes. The other? Homelander.

The most recent episode saw Marie use her blood-bending abilities to heal a previously incapacitated Goldolkin (Ethan Slater), unaware that he was actually controlling "Cipher" this whole time and is the one who wants to kill off weak Supes.

"As long as there's an interesting story to tell and new facets to reveal, I'm in. Without spoiling anything, I think the universe post-The Boys season 5 is such a fascinating universe, there's a lot to explore," Kripke added of Gen V's future. "It's so much more of the wild west in terms of, like, fucking anything goes – without giving anything away. I think that would be a blast to put the Gen V kids in the middle of."

Gen V season 2 concludes on Thursday, October 23. Make sure you're up to date with our Gen V season 2 release schedule or for more, check out our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.