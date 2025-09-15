Gen V season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 out?

Gen V season 2 is finally here, as the doors of Godolkin University open once again after the events of the previous season. Things are about to change in the superhero college, though, as a new dean takes control of the institution while Homelander takes control of the whole country (see our The Boys season 4 ending explained for more details on that).

The new season of the spin-off series, which will set the scene for The Boys season 5, sees Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau returning to university after being recruited by none other than Erin Moriarty's Starlight. And that's not the only character from the flagship show making an appearance – you can also expect Chace Crawford's The Deep and Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir to pop up in the new episodes.

Below, we've put together a Gen V season 2 release schedule so you know exactly when new episodes drop on Prime Video. For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Gen V season 2 episode 1, along with episodes 2 and 3, will be available to stream on September 17 on Prime Video at 12:00 AM Pacific/ 3:00 AM Eastern.

In the UK, the three first episodes will release on the same day on Prime Video, at 8:00 AM GMT.

Gen V season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

New episodes of Gen V are releasing every Wednesday on Prime Video, with the last episode set to arrive on October 22.

Here's what that looks like as part of the wider Gen V season 2 release schedule:

Gen V season 2 episode 1: September 17, 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 2: September 17, 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 3: September 17, 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 4: September 24, 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 5: October 1, 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 6: October 8, 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 7: October 15, 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 8: October 22, 2025

Where can I watch Gen V?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Gen V season 2 is released exclusively on Prime Video in the US and the UK.

The official synopsis for Gen V season 2 reads: "As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

"But school will never be the same as the trio soon learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

How many episodes are in Gen V season 2?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Gen V season 2 has eight episodes, following the same episode count from season 1.

In our Gen V season 1 review, we praised the show, saying: "Despite its flaws and bumps, Gen V is a good time. It's a hot mess, but it's a damn good time."

Discover what else is heading your way with our guide to all upcoming movies.