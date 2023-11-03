Gen V season 2: Everything we know so far

Gen V has been renewed for season 2, which is great news considering the fact that we ended season 1 on quite the cliffhanger.

Because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, filming has not yet started. However, a writer's room has been opened – and with the WGA strike finally over – it's likely that scripts for Gen V season 2 are being worked on as we speak. Gen V season 1 takes place directly after The Boys season 3 and right before season 4, though The Boys season 4 doesn't have a release date yet.

From plot details to returning characters, we've compiled everything we know so far about Gen V season 2. It should go without saying, but this article contains major spoilers for Gen V season 1, so make sure you're all caught up before scrolling on.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There's no set release date just yet, but it's likely to premiere after The Boys season 4 (which got a hefty delay due to the WGA strike). The spin-off premiered on September 29, 2023, after being announced in July of 2022. In September 2022, it was announced the season had wrapped filming.

We'd put Gen V season 2 in a hopeful release window of late 2024, but given the SAG-AFTRA strike, SFX, and the general, time-consuming badassery that went into making season 1 – a 2025 release date could be more likely.

Gen V season 2 cast and crew

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Despite a few shocking deaths and that blood-soaked finale, we can definitely assume that most of the show's young cast will be coming back for more debauchery.

Gen V season 1 ends with Jaz Sinclair (Marie), Derek Luh/London Thor (Jordan), Lizze Broadway (Emma), and Chance Perdomo (Andre) locked inside a hospital prison of sorts – with Maddie Phillips (Cate) and Asa Germann (Sam) presumably free to wreak havoc on the outside. So, with that, they'll probably all return. It's also possible that Homelander (Anthony Starr) will make yet another appearance, given that he shakes up the entire show in the finale.

Those who won't be returning on account of, erm, death (though, could always pop up by way of flashback), include Marco Pigossi as Dr. Edison Cardosa, Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn), and Professor Richard Brinkerhoff (Clancy Brown). Despite his rather explosive death, Luke Riordan aka Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger) frequently pops up throughout season 1 by way of flashback and, in episode 8, as a manifestation of Sam's guilt. Because of all that, we'd say he's a shoo-in for a season 2 appearance, too.

We'd also speculate that The Boys characters Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) will return, given that their cameos turned into more plot-significant roles towards the end of season 1.

Gen V season 2 plot

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Gen V season 1 ends on a massive cliffhanger, with Cate and Sam unexpectedly turning the whole world, or at least Godolkin University, upside down. After liberating The Woods, Cate and Sam lead the formerly imprisoned Supes on a killing spree throughout campus. Marie and co. are tasked with stopping them, and almost succeed until Homelander shows up and subdues Marie with a laser blast. We learn that a global news broadcast painted Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre as the campus killers and Cate and Sam as the real heroes – something that Cate likely conjured up with her super-strong manipulation powers.

It's likely that Gen V season 2 will take place after The Boys season 4, so we're curious as to how that will all play out. Plus, Victoria Neuman made off with the super deadly anti-Supe virus after killing Dr. Edison – and this could also alter the events of The Boys season 4. Basically, everything is on fire.

Gen V season 2 theories

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There were many theories that popped up throughout Gen V season 1 – that unfortunately didn't pan out in the final episode. Some speculated that, despite the murder, Cate would still go on to carry out what Shetty started. As we saw in Gen V episode 8, Cate seems to have her own personal agenda, Shetty aside. Now that she's manipulated the world (and Homelander, yikes) into thinking she's a hero – everything is kind of up in the air. The fate of the Supes as we know it lies with Victoria Neuman, and we don't know if she's bringing that briefcase full of the virus into The Boys season 4.

We could speculate, however, that because of Cate and Sam's newfound, false heroism, Ashley Barett may very well enlist the duo as the newest members of the Seven. It'd be an insane plot twist, but given the way Gen V season 1 ends, anything is possible. Cate and Sam are the new Guardians of Godolkin, and Homelander is on their side. However, Ashley and the other Vought members who escaped to the helicopter must have recognized that Jordan and Marie saved their lives... right?

