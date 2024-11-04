The Boys spin-off Gen V celebrates end of season 2 filming with wholesome behind-the-scenes photos and seven new cast members

Gen V season 2 is one step closer to arriving on our screens – The Boys spin-off, set at Supe college Godolkin Uni has wrapped filming.

"That's a wrap on sophomore year," the official Gen V account posted on Twitter, alongside some behind-the-scenes photos of cast members including Jaz Sinclair (Marie), Lizze Broadway (Emma), Maddie Phillips (Cate), London Thor (Jordan), and Derek Luh (also Jordan), which you can see below.

That’s a wrap on sophomore year 🫡 pic.twitter.com/150al1WstuNovember 1, 2024

Per a recent report from Deadline, seven new actors have also joined the show: Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy have been cast in recurring roles. Details of their characters are being kept under wraps for now.

Season 2 is set to follow on from The Boys season 4, after a couple of familiar God U faces popped up in the original show – and, of course, the cliffhanger at the end of Gen V season 1. The first teaser for the new installment, shown behind closed doors at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, teased a new Dean at God U, played by Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater, and a cameo from Chace Crawford's Supe, the Deep.

Filming was delayed at the start of the year after the death of Chance Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson, back in March. Prime Video has already confirmed that the character won't be recast.

Gen V season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but will premiere sometime in 2025. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the other best shows on Amazon Prime Video to add to your watchlist.