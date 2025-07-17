Invincible season 5 is officially happening but, wait, there's more: voice recording is complete and the Amazon superhero show is teasing a mysterious "redacted" cast newcomer

No, that's not a typo. Invincible season 4 may be next up on Prime Video, but the superhero animated series wants to get ahead of the game with the announcement that a fifth season is in the works.

"Season fucking five. You know what that's called? A success," Cecil actor Walton Goggins said on a video posted to Invincible's Twitter account. From there, a quick sizzle reel of actors recording their lines, including Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons, are shown. As a bonus, it's also revealed that they've just finished recording.

You may even spot a familiar, if slightly out of place, face at the end of the clip. That's The Americans actor Matthew Rhys, though his role is "redacted" courtesy of the GDA.

Season 5, Mark... this is GOOD NEWS pic.twitter.com/Kft2aTuS5SJuly 17, 2025

That hasn't stopped fans speculating about the identity of his character, mind. The top two contenders so far? Invincible's Big Bad Thragg and Dinosaurus, a character who has split personalities as both a human and a dinosaur.

If we're looking more short-term, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman says he expects season 4 to be out next year. There's even going to be a hell-based storyline that was originally cut from the comics – something that was teased in the Invincible season 3 ending.

"Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal," Kirkman explained to Variety. "I never got around to doing anything like that in Invincible. I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up."

