Invincible season 3 ending explained: who dies, Eve's new powers, and Conquest's fate

Talk about an ending. Invincible season 3 wrapped up with the show's biggest, most destructive battle yet. But, now the dust has settled on Conquest's conquest, there's plenty of questions to go along with some of the definitive answers dished out by 'I Thought You'd Never Shut Up'.

For a season that's taken us to the far-flung future and done battle with a legion of Marks from the multiverse, the Invincible season 3 ending is liable to give audiences an Angstrom Levy-style headache thanks to its several twists and turns, as well as its introduction of new characters that show-only viewers may be unfamiliar with.

With that in mind, we've broken down everything you need to know about the Invincible season 3 ending. That includes Conquest's fate, a look at who dies in the finale, the emergence of Darkblood – and even a look ahead to what could be coming down the line in Invincible season 4.

First up, though, let's get everyone on the same page: here's a recap of the Invincible season 3 ending.

Invincible season 3 ending recap

Picking up immediately from where the previous episode left off, the Invincible finale sees Mark and Conquest do battle. Along the way, they raze city blocks and buildings to the ground and each gets in several big, bone-breaking shots at the other.

At one point, Mark – who has showcased his increased strength by going toe-to-toe with the Viltrumite – tells Conquest to stop, but he says he won't surrender. That gives Oliver an opportunity to intervene, though his flurry of attacks is brutally cut short by Conquest.

Later, Eve joins the fight and turns the tide with a series of surprise attacks and new abilities. However, Conquest punches a hole through Eve, who drops to the ground.

That assault enrages Mark, who breaks his arm punching through Conquest's hand. In a surprise moment, Conquest reveals to Mark that he is "lonely" because he is feared by other Viltrumites. That doesn't stop Mark's frenzied attack, as he repeatedly headbutts Conquest and seemingly kills him.

In the aftermath, Eve is revealed to have been saved by latent powers that have been dampened since birth and can only be unlocked after a "traumatic" event.

Meanwhile, Mark (who is recovering in a GDA hospital) tells Cecil to burn Conquest's body.

A funeral for Rex is held, with Eve breaking down in tears while trying to deliver a speech for her ex-boyfriend. In tribute, Rudy changes his name to 'Rex'.

A closing flurry of scenes introduces a bunch of new threats and directions for the next season. Most pressingly in the short-term, the Sequids are back and – using Rus Livingstone as a host – have infected several people on Earth. Battle Beast is rescued by unknown aliens, while Angstrom Levy is tasked by his technicians with finding a suitable new home for them.

Unsurprisingly, Cecil wasn't telling the whole story with Conquest. Instead, he has the Viltrumite locked up six miles underground with the intention of using him as a resource to defeat the Viltrumite Empire. In a tone-setter, Mark also explains how he will kill anyone who puts his family at risk.

In one final reveal, Darkblood returns and begins the process to summon Invincible to Hell to help with his plans to restore his lord to the 'Infernal Throne'.

Who died in the Invincible season 3 ending?

Surprisingly, no named characters died during the events of the Invincible season 3 finale. The only deaths we see on screen are that of several innocent civilians who are caught in Conquest's attack, most notably at the beachside city.

It's worth noting that the Invincible season 3 finale included several death fakeouts, however. Atom Eve may have been punched through the stomach by Conquest, but she was able to revive herself by unlocking new abilities and manipulating sentient matter to ensure she survived.

Conquest, too, looked dead and buried – but was instead captured by Cecil and the GDA. Right now, he's in a comatose state, with the Jeffrey Dean Morgan-voiced Viltrumite being held six miles underground. It seems Cecil hopes he will be the key to defeating the oncoming Viltrumite threat.

We also got confirmation, in case there was any doubt, that Rex Splode did perish in battle in the previous episode's Invincible War.

What happened to Conquest?

As we've seen from Mark and Omni-Man's various battles across the seasons, Viltrumites are made of stern stuff. But none are stronger than Conquest. At one point, Cecil remarks that "our guys think he would even take Nolan down". His power level, then, is far greater than anything seen on the show before.

Still, a souped-up Mark (with assists from Eve and Oliver) were finally able to take Conquest down. Mark even gave the final blow, repeatedly headbutting the would-be conqueror, crushing his face and severely disfiguring it.

If you stopped watching in the final 10 minutes of the episode, you would have assumed Conquest was a goner. That isn't the case. Mark may have seen Conquest's body, but the real version is actually being kept six miles underground by the GDA.

"He's going to tell us everything about the Viltrum Empire and how to stop them," Cecil spits. Whether Conquest will ever be on the side of the angels is a story for the fourth season, but his frank admission that he's "lonely" and feared by his fellow Vitrumites is reason enough for him to give away the secrets to help defeat his empire. The question now is: what will Mark do once he discovers Conquest is still alive?

What are Atom Eve's new powers?

During the finale, Eve emanated a Phoenix-like aura and showcased new powers – including an exosuit-like layer of matter and the ability to affect the density of air.

As Mark lays injured in a hospital bed, we find out how Eve was able to do that, as well as survive being seemingly punched to death by Conquest.

"I was given powers while I was still in the womb but they put in mental blocks to limit what I can do," Eve explains.

Unless something "traumatic" happens, then she can override those blocks and manipulate sentient matter.

In short: expect Eve to match – or even outstrip – Mark's invulnerability in future seasons.

Are the Sequids back?

Well, it sure looks like it. The last we saw of the facehugger-style aliens, they had been largely thwarted on Mars by Mark and the Guardians of the Globe.

Unfortunately, one still found its way back to Earth courtesy of an unwitting Rus Livingstone. As the montage of imminent threats in the Invincible season 3 finale shows, the former astronaut is once again a host for the parasitic creatures. Not only that, but they seem to have attached themselves to several humans and have made their home in the sewers under a bustling metropolis. Either way you look at it, it's not going to be good news for Earth – or Mark.

Why is Mark's costume glowing? And has Mark turned evil?

Honestly, we're not actually sure why Mark's costume is glowing. We suspect it either has something to do with Eve's new matter-shifting powers and her, ahem, excitement in the moment with Mark in his bedroom. It could also link to Darkblood's conjuring spell in Hell calling him to infernal damnation.

What we are clearer on, though, is that Mark hasn't turned evil after his throwdown with Conquest – but he now has a harder, meaner edge to him. He outright says he will kill any villain going forward who puts his family or his loved ones in harm's way. No more Mr. Nice Invincible, clearly.

Who is Darkblood?

One of the more intriguing returnees during the finale is Darkblood, a Hellboy-esque demon (voiced by Clancy Brown) who is seen performing a ritual in Hell to summon Invincible, all with the intention of installing his lord back onto his 'infernal throne'.

First introduced in Invincible's second episode, he was sent back to Hell by Cecil. Now, it seems, he is on the hunt for Invincible's help.

What is D.A. Sinclair working on?

D.A. Sinclair being on the payroll at the GDA has been a point of contention between Mark and Cecil ever since the season 3 premiere. With that in mind, Invincible is probably not going to want to see his next project – something that Cecil cares about enough to check in on several times while Conquest made his presence felt on Earth.

So, what are they? We know D.A. Sinclair is best known for his Reanimen, essentially dead humans revived as mindless soldiers with enhanced strength and durability. We only got a peek of this next creation, but it appears to be Invincible Reanimen, with Sinclair using the bodies of the dead multiverse Invincibles from the Invincible War. It may be a running theme, but if an already-angry Mark gets wind of these off-the-books GDA schemes, he's not going to be best pleased.

Where is Omni-Man?

Apologies for those who expected Omni-Man to swoop in and save the day during the Invincible season 3 finale. Much like in the comics, Mark has to face Conquest alone, save for a few useful interferences from Eve and Oliver.

The last we saw of him, Omni-Man had escaped from a Viltrumite holding cell with an ally of his own – Allen the Alien – and began traveling with him in the outer reaches of space.

We know that Allen has recently been in contact with another Viltrumite by the name of Thadeus. No spoilers here, but if the Prime Video series follows a similar route to its source material, expect both Omni-Man and Allen to rock up on his doorstep before taking the fight to the Empire.

What next for Angstrom Levy and Battle Beast?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Amid all the mayhem, Invincible season 3's finale took time out to catch up on two intriguing figures: Angstrom Levy and Battle Beast.

In the seventh episode's Invincible War, Angstrom Levy was soundly defeated by Mark and Oliver and only dragged back through his universe-hopping portal by his team of technicians.

Those technicians offered to fix Angstrom's grievous injuries, but only if he served them. Since then, the supervillain has been rebuilt. He asks the technicians what they want and they reply, "You have witnessed what our ambitions have done to our world and what we have done to do to ourselves to survive here."

Working in tandem, the technicians and Angstrom Levy will seek to find a new world to conquer. But the mysterious group also says it's only the "beginning" of their partnership. So, don't be surprised if Angstrom rocks up to Earth to take it over for his new group – and that would lead to another potential showdown with Mark.

Battle Beast's predicament is no less straightforward, but we at least know he's been rescued from outer space after his escape by a set of unknown aliens. The answers are lying in wait in Invincible's comics if you're desperate for answers, but we won't go too far ahead and spoil anything here. All you need to know is the animalistic villain may have a new, more fleshed-out role to play next season. Speaking of which…

Will there be an Invincible season 4?

There sure will be. Invincible season 4 has been officially greenlit, and some of the talent has already revealed that work has gotten underway on the series.



Speaking to The Direct, Robert Kirkman says "the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible", adding that extends to "getting season 4 wrapped up" by an undetermined point in the future.

For more, check out the upcoming superhero movies flying our way very soon.