The Boys season 5 has wrapped filming as showrunner Eric Kripke says emotional goodbye to the show: "It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude"

Good news Supes fans, The Boys season 5 has wrapped filming. The bad news is that the clapperboard has clacked for the last time as this is the final season, and no one is feeling the emotion in that more than showrunner Eric Kripke.

After confirming last week’s news that The Boys season 5 had wrapped filming, Kripke took to Twitter to pay an emotional farewell to the show he has been working on since 2019. "This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude," said the showrunner.

Kripke finished by writing, "To The Boys family: I love you. To the fans: I can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap." We’re not crying, you are. Check out the full post below.

This is the last time I'll ever be on this set. It'll be torn down soon. It's bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude. To #TheBoys family: I love you. To the fans: can't wait for you to see the grand finale. That's a wrap. (Pic by @karenfukuhara). @theboystv @primevideo pic.twitter.com/gSGVJAdR08July 2, 2025

Fans are in the feels over this one too, with one replying, "I almost cried reading this," and another added, "It's sad seeing the last season wrap up but I just know when season 5 release's it will be so damn good!"

However, other than bringing a tear to our eyes, the post also contains an interesting season 5 detail. Alongside the message, Kripke included a picture of himself on set in Vought Tower, more precisely, The Seven’s meeting room. However, on the ceiling, there is a painted mural of Homelander, which is new, as in that same place in season 4, there was a Michelangelo-style painting of all members of The Seven.

From this, we can guess that season 5 will continue to explore Homelander's reign of terror after he assumed a great position of power in the Oval Office last season. The Boys season 4 ended with Homelander placing the US under martial law, putting Supes in charge. Hughie and the Boys, on the other hand, attempted to escape but were captured by Hoemlander’s rogue Supes, with only Starlight and Butcher managing to escape.

Although we are yet to see an official synopsis for season 5, the final installment will most likely finally bring an end to Homelander and Butcher’s rivalry. Not only this, but Kripke told GamesRadar+ at SDCC, that there’s "no guarantee" that any of the returning cast would survive the final season. It sounds like we’re in for a wild ride.

The Boys season 5 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide to the best Prime Video shows, and keep up best new TV shows coming your way.