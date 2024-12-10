The 25 best TV shows of 2024

Somehow, the sound of Santa Claus approaching on his sleigh means that 2024 is drawing to a close. It's the perfect time of year then to reflect on the past 12 months, which has gifted us plenty of brilliant TV shows that have entertained us for hours on end. From unexpected treasures such as an '80s romp-fest to returning sci-fi favorites, and electric video game adaptations to fun anime adventures, it's been quite the year for TV in 2024 delivering an incredible mix of shows.

25. Invincible season 2 (Part 2)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Showrunner: Simon Racioppa

The year began with constant grumbles about Invincible's second season. Having been split in two, fans had waited (im)patiently for the next step of Mark Grayson's high-flying journey. Thankfully, the four episodes we did get this year certainly delivered. Hot on the heels of the reveal of his father's new child on the planet of Thraxas, the second part of season 2 marked the moment Mark was finally able to strike out on his own. Highlights in this batch included a slyly brilliant Spider-Man parody, a brutal takedown of Invincible's nemesis Angstrom Levy, and a quick-as-a-flash appearance from Viltriumite Anissa, one that showcased just how far Mark is out of his depth. Yes, Invincible is learning its lessons about splitting the show in two going forward, but a lot can be said for the Prime Video series' unwelcome break never once halting its runaway momentum. Bradley Russell

24. House of the Dragon season 2

(Image credit: HBO)

Showrunner: Ryan Condal

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon slowed down proceedings for season 2, swapping major time jumps and recastings for plot and schemes – but still plenty of blood, sex, and tragedy. The season premiere features a gut-wrenching twist that has terrible repercussions for what's to come, but don't let that fool you: season 2 isn't concerned with shock and spectacle.

Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke are still the cornerstones of the show, thanks to both of their individual performances as warring queens Rhaenyra and Alicent and in how they depict their complex, tortured relationship with each other, even now after so many years have passed since their childhood together in King's Landing. While D'Arcy and Cooke's compelling portrayals of motherhood and lost love may provide a real-world anchor, more high-stakes dragon action and Daemon's nightmarish visions at Harrenhal remind us that House of the Dragon is still a must-watch fantasy offering. Emily Garbutt

23. The Acolyte

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Showrunner: Leslye Headland

Star Wars's small screen efforts have been dynamic and exciting additions to the legendary saga, and The Acolyte is no different (though, sadly it won't be returning for season 2). Jumping back in time to a golden age 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, The Acolyte charts the rise of darkness in the galaxy – culminating in Darth Sidious, AKA Palpatine (AKA the Emperor), dissolving the Republic and claiming absolute power for himself.

At its heart, though, The Acolyte is a story about two sisters torn apart by the machinations of the Jedi. With a soulful performance from Lee Jung-jae, and Amandla Stenberg giving an expert turn in dual roles, the show examines just how "good" the Jedi really are through Master Sol and his former Padawan Osha, and her twin sister Mae. As they say, the road to hell is paved with good intentions… Molly Edwards

22. Only Murders in the Building season 4

(Image credit: Hulu / Disney+)

Showrunner: John Hoffman

No one knows quite why Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez work so well together – not even Only Murders in the Building's creators – but four seasons in, and the trio's fizzy chemistry continues to make the comedy series one of the best show's on TV.

Mabel is still lost and broke, Charles is an anxious square, and Oliver is as ostentatious as ever. But we're not here for character development, we're here for hilarious hijinks and the odd emotional moment; both of which season 4 has in abundance. This time around, the perky podcasters try to get to the bottom of Charles' former stunt double Sazz's disappearance, all while navigating the chaotic production of a film about their very first murder investigation. The framing puts a fun, meta twist on the proceedings, while its menagerie of guest stars are all sensational, from Eugene Levy and Molly Shannon to Melissa McCarthy. Amy West

21. The Boys season 4

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Showrunner: Eric Kripke

This year we saw Prime Video's diabolical show The Boys return for round four, marking its bloodiest and most politically charged season yet. Welcoming back Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his Boys, as well as Homelander (Antony Starr) and what was left of The Seven, Eric Kripke’s The Boys season 4 continues the two leaders’ ongoing battle. But with Victoria Neuman gunning for the Oval Office and more Supes adding to Vought's fighting power, we saw the tensest contention yet almost come to heads, ending on a rather infuriating cliffhanger.

But what the penultimate season lacks in conclusion, it makes up for with a stack of sex dungeons, killer chickens, shredded Supes, and a sexually charged sauna scene we will never forget. Yeah, you read that right. Plus the shock return of one of our favorite Supes ever only fuels our excitement for the final season. Bring on The Boys season 5! Megan Garside

20. Batman: Caped Crusader

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Showrunner: Bruce Timm

Fans have spent three decades searching for a true spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series. Batman: Caped Crusader, which brings back BTAS co-creator Bruce Timm (alongside superstar producers Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams), proved to be more than worth the wait. Set in the 1940s, Caped Crusader uses the noir period piece's setting to focus more on the character dynamics between Batman and a revolving rogues' gallery of reinvented villains – including a gender-flipped Penguin and a far more sinister Harley Quinn compared to the past decade's poppy, preppy take on the character.

In a thankless situation, Hamish Linklater seamlessly took over the cowl from the late Kevin Conroy and thrived in the role. His stern, stoic take on the DC hero meshed superbly with his Golden Age of Hollywood-style portrayal as Bruce Wayne, while his feisty relationship with Catwoman – and finale Joker tease – is begging to be explored further in a confirmed second season. Bradley Russell

19. Rivals

(Image credit: Hulu)

Showrunner: Dominic Treadwell-Collins

An '80s set adaptation of Jilly Cooper's romp-fest Rivals starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner and, uh, Danny Dyer? This wasn't on our bingo card to end up being one of the best shows of 2024 but honestly from the first episode, we were hooked. The Hulu and Disney Plus series follows the rivalry between the dastardly Lord Tony Baddingham (Tennant) and MP and former showjumper Rupert Cambell-Black (Alex Hassell) which gets heated when the pair start contending over a local television station. Add in the dynamics of brash American producer Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) and charming Irish presenter Declan O'Hara (Turner) and things only get more complicated in this show where everyone is sleeping with everyone else (especially if they're not their spouses). Giddy up for a wild and surprisingly emotional ride that's worth it alone just for Dyer's star-turn as Freddie Jones. Fay Watson

18. Dead Boy Detectives

(Image credit: Netflix)

Showrunners: Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz

Netflix giveth and taketh away. Dead Boy Detectives is a delightfully queer and deeply moving exploration of loss, grief, love, and sexuality that captures the delightfully dark spirit of its comic book counterpart – and it was canceled after just one season. The streaming giant is no stranger to fantasy shows, but this one was easily one of the most (if not the most) unique to hit the platform what with its stylish procedural-like format juxtaposed with an impossibly morbid supernatural storyline and vibrant, complex characters that use outdated British slang and throw Molotov cocktails at monsters. Yes, Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri) are dead, yes, they run a detective agency, but they’re using their time on earth to help other entities who have yet to pass on – and each new case they take is just as heartbreaking as the last. Lauren Milici

17. Delicious in Dungeon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Showrunner: Yoshihiro Miyajima

Delicious in Dungeon arrived out of nowhere in the first week of 2024 – and dished up a treat for anime fans. Based on Ryōko Kui's manga, Delicious in Dungeon takes a traditional group of D&D-style adventurers – mages, warriors, and lockpicks alike – and tasks them with rescuing one of their party from the belly of a red dragon. Yet, this isn't a simple fight through dungeons filled with skeletons and scuttling creatures. Instead, Delicious in Dungeon twists the typical formula by quite literally making a meal out of the group's biggest foes. Thanks to chef Senshi's refined palate and swordsman Laois' unquenchable hunger, the gang end up cooking up much of what they find for a feast like no other. Scorpions, sentient mushrooms, and living armor. It's all fair game. Sprinkling in a series of belly laughs alongside the belly-full of oddly enticing plates, the charming and endearing series stands as one of the best shows we've seen this year, anime or otherwise. Bradley Russell

16. Doctor Who season 1

(Image credit: BBC)

Showrunner: Russell T Davies

With the show being on shaky ground over the past few years, Doctor Who desperately needed new life injected into it. Enter actor Ncuti Gatwa and showrunner Russell T Davies who do exactly that, reminding us exactly why we love the long-running sci-fi series. Instantly charming as the Doctor, it's impossible not to want to be in Gatwa's Time Lord's company, especially when he has electrifying chemistry with Millie Gibson's companion Ruby Sunday.

Stand-out episodes this season include the haunting horror '73 Yards', writer Steven Moffat's tense drama 'Boom', and the romantic 'Rogue' which had us all falling in love with Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff's enchanting bounty hunter. Several mysteries are still yet to be resolved, including who exactly is Ruby's Mrs. Flood? As if we weren't excited enough for the next season already... Emily Murray

15. Agatha All Along

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Showrunner: Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along lived up to its lofty expectations as it proved to be a wonderful witchy delight. Like its predecessor, it pushed the boundaries of what an MCU series can be, offering up camp comedy, gorgeous costumes and practical sets, musical numbers, queer characters, and a refreshingly episodic format – as well as an ensemble cast with dynamite chemistry.

Kathryn Hahn, weaponizing her funny-boned physicality, has never been better. Her Agatha Harkness fizzes with energy, whether she's stuck thinking she's a detective in a true crime spell or conjuring up a ragtag coven to walk the fabled, perilous Witches' Road. All pouted lips and wild eyes, this is clearly a role she was destined for, much like Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark. Heartstopper's Joe Locke holds his own against the vaudevillian veteran, though, providing the outing with welcome emotional depth. Brooming marvellous! Amy West

14. Masters of the Air

(Image credit: Apple)

Showrunners: John Shiban and John Orloff

After Band of Brothers and The Pacific, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg have more than proved they know how to put a brilliant World War 2 miniseries to the small screen – so Masters of the Air was poised to be a success from the outset. Telling the story of the Bloody Hundredth, AKA the 100th Bomb Group, the show boasts stunning VFX, excellent performances, and a storyline that packs emotional punch after emotional punch. Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann are all fantastic as the individual men of the 100th, and each aerial battle is heart-poundingly intense and visceral. It's the quiet moments between the men that matter too, though, with the bonds forged between them – especially Turner's Egan and Butler's Cleven – at the heart of the show. It's a fitting companion for its sibling series, but it's also worthy to stand on its own. Molly Edwards

13. The Bear season 3

(Image credit: Hulu/FX)

Showrunners: Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo

The magic of The Bear's first two seasons was found in chef wunderkind Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and his struggles to reinvent his late brother's Chicago sandwich shop as a fine dining eatery. In the third season, the restaurant is finally open and creator Christoper Storer uses it as an opportunity to expand the show's menu. While there are early growing pains for The Bear this year – both the show and the establishment – the experimental starters soon give way to something more palatable thanks to some winning new ingredients. Most notably, that includes the Tina-focused 'Napkins' episode with Ayo Edebiri steadily guiding the drama behind the camera, plus the overarching plot of Sugar's pregnancy, which culminated in a touching entry with Jamie Lee Curtis' firebrand mother Donna. The Bear, much like Carmy's rotating menu, isn't content with using the same old recipes – but it still knows how to serve up great television. Bradley Russell

12. Supacell

(Image credit: Netflix)

Showrunner: Rapman

Over the past years there has been much discussion about 'superhero fatigue', the idea that audiences are getting bored of constantly seeing super-powered beings on their screens. British writer/director Rapman was having none of that though, bringing us a new take on the superhero genre with Netflix drama Supacell. Set in South London, the series follows five seemingly ordinary Black people as they unexpectedly develop superpowers overnight. Why them? What is happening? Who is the mysterious organisation now pursuing them?

Although that premise may sound generic at first the show itself is anything but, rightfully earning a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Finding a fresh approach, Supacell delivers both exciting action and sharp social commentary, bringing some much needed authenticity to the genre. And in a year where Netflix were canceling shows left, right, and center, Supacell deservedly was renewed for a second season. Bring it on! Emily Murray

11. The Penguin

(Image credit: HBO/SKY)

Showrunner: Lauren LeFranc

The Penguin may be a The Batman spin-off, but it doesn't feel like your friendly neighborhood superhero TV show. There are no heroes in this version of Gotham, for one thing. Beneath the prosthetics and fat suit, Colin Farrell is on top form as wannabe mob boss Oz Cobb masterminding a route to the top of Gotham's criminal underworld.

Cristin Milioti is the show's standout, though, as crime family outcast Sofia Falcone, who's on a quest for revenge and empowerment – and going toe to toe with Oz to get it. Rhenzy Feliz's Victor, Oz's newly recruited driver, and Deidre O'Connell's Francis, Oz's unwell mother, meanwhile, provide unexpected and welcome depth to proceedings. There are some fun Easter eggs for eagle-eyed DC Comics fans, but the lack of Bruce Wayne et al means it doesn't feel like homework ahead of The Batman 2 (releasing in 2026, FYI). Emily Garbutt

10. X-Men '97

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Showrunner: Beau DeMayo

There is always skepticism surrounding a revival series, but X-Men '97 proved to be something so much more. The 10-episode season picked up exactly where X-Men: The Animated Series ended in 1997 and gave us the same opening theme – just with newer animation. X-Men has always been one of the more emotional parts of Marvel, with the mutants themselves being an allegory for intolerance and marginalized groups. Heck, people even tell them to "go back to their country" (it’s called Genosha, by the way).

X-Men '97 takes the emotion to a new, devastating degree, and doesn’t let up even for a second. It gives us the character development we didn’t exactly get in the flagship series – and then devastates us when we least expect it (though, after about three episodes in, you’ll probably come to expect it). Lauren Milici

9. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Showrunner: Francesca Sloane

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine bring new life to the Mr. & Mrs. Smith story originated in the 2005 movie of the same name, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. They play 'John' and 'Jane', two spies who join an agency that pairs up recruits, assigning them a fake spouse, along with a generic alias, to live with undercover. Showrunner Francesca Sloane has an easy and authoritative grip on the show's eight-episode run, which flies by thanks to slick storytelling and electric chemistry between John and Jane as colleagues-turned-lovers – with a few complications thrown in, of course. There are also some killer (no pun intended) appearances from some stellar guest stars, from a positively terrifying Parker Posey to a frighteningly charismatic Wagner Moura. Oh, and you can throw Paul Dano, Alexander Skarsgård, John Turturro, Michaela Coel, Sharon Horgan, and Sarah Paulson in for good measure, too. Emily Garbutt

8. Baby Reindeer

(Image credit: Netflix)

Showrunner: Richard Gadd

One series that totally came out of the left field this year is Netflix's Baby Reindeer. With no warning and its trailer being released only one week before it aired, the show quickly became an internet sensation, shocking viewers with the fact that this wild tale is based on a very true story. Written by and starring Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer follows a failing comedian whose kind words lead him to be stalked by an extremely overbearing woman, which in turn forces him to face his buried past trauma. But the craziest part is, the real man this all actually happened to is Gadd himself. The series deals with important and hard-hitting subjects such as sexuality and abuse, as well as the dangers of stalking, portrayed by Jessica Gunning’s villain Martha, who plays the most fearsome female predator since Kathy Bates in Misery. One thing is for sure, Baby Reindeer has all of us thinking twice about who we let into our lives from now on. Megan Garside

7. Silo season 2

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Showrunner: Graham Yost

Based on author Hugh Howey's trilogy of novels, Apple's sci-fi show Silo was a breakout hit in 2023, landing with both critics and viewers alike. We have been eagerly awaiting the show's return ever since last summer's jaw-dropping finale and thankfully it delivered on the hype. This time around the drama takes place across two silos – the one featured from the beginning of the series and a new one that Rebecca Ferguson's engineer Juliette Nichols enters during this second season.

Ferguson is commanding as ever in the lead role, but showrunner Graham Yost cleverly expands on the supporting cast's roles from the novel to ensure we are just as invested in what is happening back on Juliette's home turf. Stand-outs this season include Common's Sims (who has a fascinating arc), Steve Zahn's mysterious newcomer Solo, and the rebellious duo Knox (Shane McRae) and Shirley (Remmie Milner). And as expected with Silo, the production design is as immaculate as ever truly allowing you to get lost in the down deep. Emily Murray

6. Slow Horses season 4

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Showrunner: Will Smith

If you haven't watched Apple's brilliant spy series Slow Horses yet, now is the time to do so with the fourth season gifting us some of the year's best television. To be honest though, every season is absolutely cracking TV. Following a group of agents based at Slough House, which is where MI5 send all their worst spies, each season sees our ragtag gang uncover an intriguing conspiracy. And this time round, it was personal.

The most intimate season of the show yet explores a case that directly relates to the Cartwright family – Agent River (Jack Lowden) and his grandfather David (Jonathan Pryce). Raising the stakes like never before, the tension will have you on the edge of your seat whilst actor Hugo Weaving brings us the show's most terrifying threat to date. Gnarly action, emotional family drama, hilarious comedy, fantastic performances, a story that zips along – Slow Horses season 4 really does have it all. Emily Murray

5. Arcane season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Showrunners: Christian Linke and Alex Yee

Netflix likes testing subscribers’ patience, and it was a long three-year wait for Vi, Jinx, and co. to return – but boy, was it worth it. Season 2's animation is even more gorgeous than season 1's, as it pushes the boundaries of what a "cartoon" can look like. Mixes of 2D and 3D, charcoal illustrations, digital brush strokes? It's all in there.

The fight sequences are some of the best I’ve seen on screen, as engaging and atmospheric as if you were right there playing League of Legends. Its merits aren’t purely visual, though, as it examines the intimate effects of a politically driven war and sees its characters wrestle with their personal loyalties and beliefs. I’d be lying if I said season 2 wasn’t a little messy, as it tries to wrap everything up in its final chapter, but when something is bursting with this much heart and creativity? It’s easy to forgive. Amy West

4. Shōgun

(Image credit: FX)

Showrunners: Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks

"Do not be fooled by our politeness, our bows, our maze of rituals," Toda Mariko says in one poignant Shōgun scene. "Beneath it all... we could be a great distance away. Safe, and alone." It's a moment that captures the deep beauty of the writing of Rachel Kondo's and Justin Marks' adaptation of James Clavell's novel. Set in 17th century Japan, the main premise follows the collision of two men from different worlds, an English sailor named John Blackthorne, nicknamed the Anjin (Cosmo Jarvis), and Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a powerful daimyo who gets sucked into a dangerous plot to seize power. However, it's the dynamic both have with Mariko (played exceptionally by Anna Sawai) that makes the series so remarkable, painful, and moving. It helps too that Shōgun is absolutely stunning to watch, all thanks to stunning cinematography from the likes of Sam McCurdy and Christopher Ross. Fay Watson

3. True Detective: Night Country

(Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Showrunner: Issa López

I’ll say it, True Detective: Night Country is the best season of the crime drama so far. Set in Alaska, a radically different setting than its predecessors, the fresh chapter offered up a reliably intriguing mystery – the bizarre disappearance of a bunch of scientists from a remote research center – alongside a subtler, spiritual story about society's shameful hierarchies. More specifically, it explored the shocking disregard for Indigenous women, as it built towards an emotional finale (and reveal) that knocked my fur-lined snow boots off.

While it centers on Jodie Foster’s police chief Danvers – an Emmy-winning performance – and trooper Navarro (Kali Reis), it’s a remarkable ensemble piece in which every character is crafted with astounding care and nuance, and given satisfying arcs and screentime. HBO rated writer-director Issa Lopez's installment so much, they immediately signed her up for a fifth season. We can't wait to see what she cooks up next. Amy West

2. Fallout

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Showrunners: Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet

Bethesda has been fielding pitches for making Fallout into a TV show pretty much since the game's inception, but we're so glad they held off until now. Prime Video's adaptation is nothing short of astonishing, both as a loving, deeply detailed ode to the game's world and as a completely fresh and compelling new story.

Across eight episodes, the narrative weaves the connecting stories of Ella Purnell's Vault Dweller Lucy MacLean, Aaron Moten's squire of the Brotherhood of Steel Maximus, and Walton Goggins' gunslinging bounty hunter The Ghoul. Things really get rolling though when these characters start interacting, especially when the combative chemistry between Lucy and The Ghoul takes center stage. Fallout is more than just a compelling drama too, it has so much to say about nuclear warfare, the nature of corruptive power, and the heartbreak of loss. I can't wait to see where it goes in season 2. Fay Watson

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 - TV Show of the Year 2024

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Showrunners: J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay

Darker and more intense than season 1, The Rings of Power season 2 returned us to a Middle-earth in turmoil. Sauron has risen again, and darkness is threatening to fall across the land. Season 1 was on an absolutely massive scale, but season 2 somehow finds a way to go even bigger – and nowhere is that more apparent than the Middle-earth-shaking Siege of Eregion, which is spread over multiple installments.

You won't see a better episode of TV this year than "Doomed to Die", the seventh episode of season 2, which is utterly cinematic in scope and quality as the Orcs go to war. This season also focuses on the manipulation of Charles Edwards' Celebrimbor by Charlie Vickers' Sauron/Annatar – it's dark, it's disturbing, and it's nightmare fuel, but it's also completely compelling TV. And now that the rings of power are truly in play, the stakes are higher than ever… Molly Edwards

