The 25 best movies of 2024

It's that time of the year again. As Christmas approaches, here at GamesRadar+ we are reflecting on 2024 which has been a truly incredible year for cinema. From blockbuster sequels we have been waiting decades for to more intimate features about loss and love, it's been quite the year for movies with 2024 delivering many unexpected treasures. In fact, the best movies of 2024 speak to the very reasons we love cinema – its ability to move us, make us laugh, shed tears, and change our perspectives.

But I know why you are all here – you want to know our picks for the very best movies of 2024. Over the past weeks the team here at GamesRadar+ have voted on and deliberated the following ranking, which was tricky to narrow down. There were some ground rules – mainly that the film had to have released in the US in 2024. It's also worth noting that with a cut-off date of November 30, some major releases such as Nosferatu and Sonic The Hedgehog 3 couldn't be considered for this list as they were not screened in time.

Anyways, enough with the chit-chat, here's our ranked list of the best movies of 2024.

Movies of the Year 2024

25. Trap

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan's latest might not have a mind-bending twist at its conclusion, but it does have all the other tenets of the director's best movies: a gripping plot, moments of laugh-out-loud comedy, and some surprisingly emotionally resonant performances. Josh Hartnett stars as Cooper, a firefighter and doting dad accompanying his tween daughter Riley to see her favorite singer, Lady Raven (played by Shyamalan's real-life daughter Saleka), perform live.

Things get complicated when Cooper finds out the concert is actually a ploy to entrap a notorious serial killer known as the Butcher – because Cooper is a family man with a very dark secret… Shyamalan gives one of the year's best line readings in his cameo as a nepotism hire in Lady Raven's touring crew, and cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (who also worked on Challengers) works his magic to turn a Philadelphia arena into the perfect backdrop for a tense cat-and-mouse chase. Emily Garbutt

Check out our Trap review

24. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Director: George Miller

Directed by the same filmmaker who helmed the original Mad Max movies, the legendary crafter of these dystopian worlds, George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga motored onto screens this year giving us the necessary background to Mad Max: Fury Road’s most interesting character. Starring Anya Taylor Joy, the movie follows Furiosa's journey as she is snatched as a child from her mother in The Green Place, soon becoming Immortan Joe’s one-armed Imperator.

But what really steals the show is an unrecognizable Chris Hemsworth as the twisted and callous villain Dr. Dementus, as well as a tough but sweet love interest in Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, reminiscent of Tom Hardy’s Max. Although it may not be as gripping as its predecessor, Fury Road prequel Furiosa is far more brutal and has some of the most well-choreographed chase scenes we have ever seen. But ultimately it is a tale of love, loss, and revenge in Miller’s sandy apocalyptic land. Megan Garside

Check out our Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga review

23. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Director: Tim Burton

The sequel we never knew we needed, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a return to the delightfully macabre world created by Tim Burton back in 1988. Michael Keaton reprises his role as the titular Betelgeuse, with Winona Ryder back as Lydia, and Catherine O'Hara returning as Delia. Newcomers to the cast include Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe, all playing a colorful cast of characters with obvious relish.

With all the wacky fun of the original, along with that deliciously dark twist that makes the series such gothic fun, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice launches us back into Burton's imagination – but that poignant heart is still there, too, with the sequel exploring grief and family estrangement via the strained relationship between Ortega's Astrid and her mother Lydia. But, above all else, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a wonderfully ghoulish playground for Keaton's dastardly spirit, and it's joyous to see him back in all his pinstriped glory. Molly Edwards

Check out our Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review

22. Terrifier 3

(Image credit: Screambox / Cineverse / Bloody Disgusting)

Director: Damien Leone

For a franchise that had very, very humble begins, it is quite spectacular that Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 is one of the best films of 2024. Welcoming back David Howard Thornton as sadistic serial killer Art the Clown, the gruesome threequel revisits Miles County once again where final girl Sienna’s festive break is interrupted by a bloody trail of carnage from her past.

With a much larger budget to work with, Leone ups the ante with even more murders and throws a spanner in the works by including another villain in the shape of Terrifier victim Victoria. For the squeamish, Terrifier 3 is an all-out nightmare, but for horror fans it is a dream full of some of the most creative kills the cinema screen has seen, inspired by medieval torture methods. Thanks to horror icon Art, it looks like it will be a bloody Christmas this year, but we wouldn't want it any other way. Megan Garside

Check out our Terrifier 3 review

21. Anora

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Director: Sean Baker

Sean Baker might have made the funniest movie of the year with Anora, but the director's latest comedy-drama is also one of the most devastating. Scream's Mikey Madison plays Ani, a stripper from New York's Brighton Beach who attracts the attention of Vanya, the young son of a Russian oligarch. Vanya takes a real liking to Ani and the pair get hitched in a Vegas shotgun wedding, but his parents aren't best pleased when they get wind of their son's escapades and Vanya's godfather and two of his goons set out to dissolve the marriage.

There are shades of Uncut Gems here, along with the bittersweet comedy of Red Rocket, Tangerine, and Baker's other films about the lives of sex workers. Madison anchors the movie with a heartbreakingly nuanced performance, while Mark Eidelstein and Yura Borisov are standouts in the supporting cast as the immature Vanya and mournful henchman Igor. Emily Garbutt

Check out our Anora review

20. Twisters

(Image credit: Warner)

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Twisters feels exactly like the kind of straightforward, good old fashioned movie we've been missing amid the franchise takeover. Neither remake nor sequel, Twisters nevertheless follows in the tradition of the '96 original. The premise is very similar (and simple): there are some cool storms in town, and a daring group of scientists are on their trail. Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the movie follows the storm chasing Kate (Edgar-Jones) who might have invented a way to neutralise twisters.

When one expedition goes devastatingly wrong, though, Kate loses her taste for inclement weather – but has her passion reawakened by cowboy scientist Tyler (Powell). The chemistry between the duo is palpable, and the carnage wreaked by the twisters themselves is awesome in the literal sense of the word. "This theater isn't built to withstand what's coming!" says Anthony Ramos's character near the end of the film – and, yes, he's right. Molly Edwards

Check out our Twisters review

19. Robot Dreams

(Image credit: Curzon)

Director: Pablo Berger

Look, if you'd told me one of the most heartbreaking 2024 films would be a no-dialogue drama about a dog and his robot best friend at the start of this year, I wouldn't have believed you. Enter Robot Dreams, a beautifully crafted tragicomedy written and directed by Pablo Berger. Essentially a story about loneliness in a big city, the movie begins with an isolated dog who orders a robot to be his companion in the '80s.

Initially, it's all sunshine and rainbows as their dynamic develops before the unthinkable happens and they're separated for an entire winter. Both do everything in their power to return to one another, but it's no use in this searing tale of loss and friendship. It's clear to see why this got nominated for the 2024 Oscars. Just make sure you have your tissues ready. Fay Watson

Check out our Robot Dreams review

18. Blink Twice

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Director: Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz’s daring directorial debut balances laughs, thrills, and spine chills as it sees Naomi Ackie’s Frida unknowingly stroll into a nightmare when she agrees to tag along on a trip to tech billionaire Slater King’s island. Initially, it’s a sun-soaked comedy à la The White Lotus, as Frida and her bestie rub elbows with King’s elite pals. But when the female guests realize they’re losing chunks of time, Frida starts investigating their charismatic host and uncovers sinister secrets.

Weaponizing Channing Tatum’s charm, Kravitz creates a terrifying baddie in King; a man whose immense wealth and power has gone to his head and twisted him into something dark. It’s not subtle, which might not’ve gone down so well in the hands of a lesser filmmaker, but her unwillingness to pull any punches is what makes Blink Twice so impactful. "Forgetting is a gift", King says? We haven't managed to shake this one off. Amy West

Check out our Blink Twice review

17. Deadpool & Wolverine

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Director: Shawn Levy

Marvel often gets hit with critiques about the films "not being good since Endgame" or "peaking at No Way Home," and it’s hard not to believe that Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds heard said criticisms and took them as a challenge. The result is a wildly unconventional superhero movie that breaks the fourth wall in such a clever way that it blends almost seamlessly with the MCU’s (sometimes convoluted) multiverse set-up.

It’s bright, nerdy, far from family-friendly, and asks the viewer to think about redemption and what being a hero even really means. It’s not the suit or the recognition or the universe you belong to, it’s what’s in your heart that matters (bonus points if the suit is really cool, though). Overall, it’s a love letter to superhero movies and the people who make and enjoy them, and a nice reminder of why we love Marvel movies in the first place. Lauren Milici

Check out our Deadpool & Wolverine review

16. Oddity

(Image credit: Blue Finch Films)

Director: Damian Mc Carthy

This year has been a major win for low-budget horror movies and Oddity is one of the best of them. Directed by Caveat’s Damian Mc Carthy, the movie follows an eccentric blind medium named Darcy who uses haunted artifacts to solve the vicious murder of her twin sister. Playing on the very human fear of the paranormal and the unknown, Oddity makes the most of its limited set and cast, putting the audience right in the horror by cleverly placing heart-pumping jump scares around the most unexpected corners. But aside from the scares, the movie is really an exploration of grief and loss as experienced by Darcy, played by Carolyn Bracken who also portrays her sister too. If you yourself have a sibling, this one will pull at your heartstrings as Darcy desperately tries to uncover the mystery around the twin's demise, which in the end, ultimately highlights who the real monsters are in the world. Megan Garside

Check out our Oddity review

15. Sing Sing

(Image credit: Black Bear)

Director: Greg Kwedar

Greg Kwedar's understated prison drama will creep up on you. Set in the Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison in New York, it follows a group of incarcerated men who put on shows through a drama programme at the prison. Colman Domingo leads the cast in heartbreaking form as Divine G, a creative genius serving time for a crime he did not commit.

However, it's Clarence 'Divine Eye' Maclin who steals the show here, playing a younger version of himself alongside several other real-life alumni of the program. On the surface it's a drama about a group of people coming together to find light in a dark time, but underneath, Sing Sing has a lot to say too about the state of the US prison system – and will linger with you long after the credits roll. Fay Watson

Check out our Sing Sing review

14. Hit Man

(Image credit: Netflix)

Director: Richard Linklater

2024 has been a year of sexy cinema, from erotic tension on the tennis court in Challengers to all the thighs on show in Gladiator II. However, easily the hottest movie of the year is Hit Man, which sees Glen Powell's fake assassin fall for Adria Arjona's charming Madison. Seriously, I fear I'll never recover from the scene which sees the pair role play via a phone screen during a sting operation.

As well as being capable of getting your pulse rising, Hit Man is also incredibly funny – cue Powell's many, many creative disguises of which you are sure to have a favorite. It's smart too, exploring ideas around identity and whether humans really are capable to change. The collaboration of director Richard Linklater and Powell (who also co-penned the movie) is truly a dream, so let's hope it's not long until they work together again. And, of course, you must always remember that "all pie is good pie".

Emily Murray

Check out our Hit Man review

13. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

(Image credit: Warner)

Directors: Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

The true marker of an excellent documentary is can you enjoy it even if you know nothing about the subject matter? Well, with this affecting Christopher Reeve documentary even if you are unfamiliar with the Superman actor, you'll still be touched by both the highs and lows of his story, which are brought to life here in a moving fashion.

Exploring Reeve's life both before and after a tragic accident left him paralyzed from the neck down, nothing was off the table here, which makes this documentary ring true with authenticity. It's an emotional account that will be sure to leave you in tears and it's as much a love letter to Reeve as it is to his wife Dana, whose work as a disability advocate is also honored here. It's a fitting tribute to two real life superhumans.

Emily Murray

Check out our Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story review

12. I Saw The TV Glow

(Image credit: A24)

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

What looks like a relatively mild coming-of-age story on the surface is actually a beautiful, devastating tale about identity and authenticity. The film explores the trans experience through the lens of two queer teens in the 1990s to 2000s, Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) who connect over their favorite childhood TV show, The Pink Opaque.

There’s a special kind of melancholy that surrounds the film that is both magical and soul-crushing, with the viewer forming an immediate attachment to the two main protagonists and spending an hour and 40 minutes hoping and praying that things will get better for them. Writer and director Jane Schoenbrun doesn’t let up, however, because even though the TV show itself is a fantastical, neon pink dream where monsters get defeated and everyone wins – real life is not. Lauren Milici

Check out our I Saw The TV Glow review

11. Conclave

(Image credit: Black Bear)

Director: Edward Berger

What really happens when a papal conclave converges to elect the next pope? It's an event that's always been shrouded in secrecy, and the key focus of Edward Berger's (All Quiet on the Western Front) new thriller Conclave – and we're now convinced it would be just as cutthroat and scheming as this film makes it seem. Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (played by the wonderful Ralph Fiennes) is the man in charge of bringing cardinals from across the world together to find their new candidate, but he soon finds himself uncovering secrets and navigating scandals from all directions.

A stellar supporting cast round out the story including Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini, as it all comes to a very dramatic conclusion. And as it's aptly put in the film, "The men who are dangerous are the ones who do want it." Fay Watson

10. The First Omen

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Director: Arkasha Stevenson

When The First Omen was initially announced, there was much debate about whether the iconic 1976 horror movie The Omen needed a prequel, as over recent years some modern add-ons to iconic horror franchises (*cough* The Exorcist: Believer *cough*) have fallen flat. Alas, to horror fans' delight, The First Omen is a stylish and haunting addition to the franchise, worthy of its predecessor.

Starring Nell Tiger Free, the film follows one young nun who begins to question her fate when she uncovers a terrifying underground conspiracy in Rome linked to her own immaculate conception. From its stellar cast to its imposing cinematography, the movie is just the right amount of elevated horror and touches on important subjects from femininity and reproductive rights to religion and institutional abuse. This makes The First Omen not only one of the best horror movies of the year but one of the best movies of the year period. Megan Garside

Check out our The First Omen review

9. Look Back

(Image credit: Studio Durian)

Director: Kiyotaka Oshiyama

Look Back, the adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, might be 2024's most overlooked movie. It revolves around the one-sided rivalry between Fujino and reclusive classmate Kyomoto. Where Fujino is resentful of her peer's manga-drawing abilities, Kyomoto is anything but. After a chance meeting, the unlikely duo connect – and their bond blossoms into a fledgling partnership, one wrapped in professional triumph and personal tragedy.

The hour-long feature is certainly masterfully animated, but its greatest weapon isn't its style. Instead, it's the way the unique blend of charm, creativity, and suffocating melancholy clings to you throughout. Look Back, then, is that rare movie that leaves an indelible mark on your soul and changes how you perceive the people around you. It's already got Hideo Kojima's seal of approval , and its final 20 minutes is something I've genuinely thought about every day since watching it. Now it's time for you to see what the fuss is about. Bradley Russell

8. The Wild Robot

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Director: Chris Sanders

If you didn't cry in a cinema this year, you didn't watch The Wild Robot. After washing up on an island, robot Roz (Lupita Nyongo'o) takes goose Brightbill (Kit Connor) under her wing as he prepares to join the winter's coming migration. As the reality of Brightbill flying the nest sets in, the 'ROZZUM' unit simultaneously grapples with the guilt of the accident that left Brightbill an orphan and the heavy burden of being a new 'mother' – an arc that soon steers The Wild Robot into modern classic territory. Packed with gorgeous painterly visuals and a devastating emotional core, the DreamWorks animation delivers both a feast for the eyes and a challenge for the tear ducts throughout. As The Wild Robot proves, family can mean many things – but few have expressed it as sharply and as sweetly as this. Bradley Russell

Check out our The Wild Robot review

7. Wicked

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Director: Jon M. Chu

With physical sets reminiscent of Old Hollywood extravagance, 100-watt star power in the form of Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, and powerhouse performances from leads Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Wicked is nothing less than a musical marvel. Jon M. Chu's adaptation is almost completely faithful to the beloved Broadway show, an alternate take on the Wizard of Oz story based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, only expanding in a few areas to make up its massive 164 minute runtime.

All of the famous tunes are accounted for: the perfectly pink 'Popular' will dazzle you, toe-tapping 'Dancing Through Life' will have you shimmying in your seat, and 'Defying Gravity' will leave you teary-eyed. Part 2 is still to come next year, but Part 1 feels like a complete movie in its own right – charting Elphaba's transformation from maligned student to all powerful "wicked" witch. You'll never bring her down… Molly Edwards

Check out our Wicked review

6. Love Lies Bleeding

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Director: Rose Glass

If Rose Glass’s debut Saint Maud - dripping in loneliness, supernatural chills, and Catholic guilt – was about self-destruction, her equally sensational, ‘80s-set follow-up Love Lies Bleeding is about how we destroy one another. Featuring a never-better Kristen Stewart (who channels every fan-familiar tick and scoff into her skittish, scuzzy Lou) and superstar-in-the-making Katy O'Brian, it delves into the neon-lit world of bodybuilding, roid rage, and toxic love, as the latter, Jackie, gets tangled up in the machinations of the former's violent crime family.

It's sexy, sticky, gory, goofy – think Paul Verhoeven, Bound, the B-movies of a forgotten era – and groundbreaking, too, as it centers queer women who are so much more than cinema’s favorite yearning, ill-fated stereotypes. They're passionate, flawed, sweet, strong, twisted, and larger than life – a rather literal observation in Jackie’s case, in fact, as Glass goes two-for-two on surrealist endings. Delicious. Amy West

Check out our review of Love Lies Bleeding

5. Longlegs

(Image credit: Neon)

Director: Oz Perkins

Quite possibly the most memed-to-death horror movie of 2024, Longlegs is an anomaly of a film from Oz Perkins (son of Psycho franchise legend Anthony Perkins) that blends Silence of the Lambs with the Satanic Panic and the supernatural. The most jarring part of this film, however, is not the familicide, the ever-present concept of evil, or the use of jump scares – it’s the appearance of Nicolas Cage’s serial killer, who looks more reanimated corpse than regular human (and the fact that he breaks out into song). This is also due in part to the impossibly smart marketing for the film, which kept Cage’s killer concealed and only gave us glimpses of his white hair and gray hands.

Though Longlegs falls apart in its third act, the movie overall is saved by Maika Monroe’s performance as FBI agent Lee Harker, who is a more haunted version of Jodie Foster’s Clarice Starling, and her interactions with Longlegs himself – which will keep you up at night. Lauren Milici

4. The Substance

(Image credit: MUBI)

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Coralie Fargeat’s goopy, fleshy sci-fi horror is equal parts shocking and emotionally devastating – making for one of the most unique experiences you will ever have in a movie theater. What starts out as a story about a woman who’s been aged out of Hollywood turns into a nightmare of epic proportions, complete with blood, gore, and chicken wings.

Fargeat takes the concept of body dysmorphia, tells the viewer it’s perfectly normal to have it, and then turns it into an absurdist concept that boils down to the fact that we’re all just sacks of meat – and therefore we’re wasting our time picking apart our looks and hating ourselves. Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley are the perfect antidote to each other, so much so that the audience forgets that they’re meant to be two halves of the same flawed human being. Lauren Milici

Check out our The Substance review

3. Challengers

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Vibrant, sexy, and pounding with kinetic energy, director Luca Guadagnino's follow-up to 2022's Bones and All couldn't be a more different movie. Zendaya stars as former tennis prodigy Tashi, who now coaches her husband Art (Mike Faist), while Josh O'Connor plays her ex-boyfriend Patrick. Art and Patrick used to be best friends but fell out over Tashi and haven't spoken since – until they end up playing against each other in the final of a challenger tournament.

Told through dual timelines that supplement the events of Phil's Tire Town Challenger with flashbacks to the trio's tumultuous relationships (and tennis careers), Guadagnino presents a study of three complicated and compelling characters who bounce off each other with endless chemistry. Soundtracked by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' thumping techno score and thrumming with an undercurrent of homoeroticism, the sexual tension in this movie is tauter than the strings on a tennis racket. Emily Garbutt

Check out our Challengers review

2. Gladiator II

(Image credit: Paramount)

Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott did the impossible with Gladiator II, crafting an epic sequel that's both a fitting follow-up to his breathtaking Oscar-winning 2000 original and a great movie in its own right. Paul Mescal steps into Russell Crowe's shoes this time around as Lucius Veras, the son of Connie Nielson's Lucilla and the late Maximus.

After his home is invaded, Lucius is brought to Rome to train as a gladiator under the watchful eye of Macrinus (Denzel Washington in scene-stealing form). Fuelled by rage and desire for revenge, he vows he'll do anything to kill the man he deems responsible: Pedro Pascal's Marcus Acacius. Packed with astounding action and emotional heft, this sequel is one of the triumphs of 2024, and captures the magic of Scott's beloved original. And we haven't even mentioned the fighting baboons, gladiatorial rhino or the sharks in the Colosseum yet… You'll be very entertained indeed. Fay Watson

Check out our Gladiator II review

1. Dune: Part Two - Movie of the Year 2024

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

When first reactions for director Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two first landed online, many were comparing it to the likes of The Empire Strikes Back and The Dark Knight. Apparently, it was that good. And for once, the hype really was lived up to as every single minute of this nearly three hour long epic is absolutely sublime. An astonishing triumph that excels on every single level, Dune: Part Two is an instant classic that is endlessly mesmerizing. It's not just the best movie of 2024, but one of the stand-outs of the decade. Thanks to the director's reframing of the narrative which places a greater emphasis on Zendaya's Chani, this story becomes a cautionary tale about the dangers of messianic figures that will send chills down the spine. Pitch-perfect, take a bow Villeneuve.

Emily Murray

Check out our Dune: Part Two review

