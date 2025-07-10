After 16 years of The Sims 3, The Sims 4 Enchanted by Nature might just be the whimsical expansion pack that pulls me away from EA's iconic 2009 life sim for good

I'm somewhat of a Sims stan. I've been playing The Sims series since I was just six years old, starting with The Sims 2 and its wonderfully wacky expansion packs. When I turned 10, I got my hands on The Sims 3 – a birthday gift that went on to define hundreds of hours of my life. I still remember the special plumbob-themed USB stick that came with my copy, and the joy I felt upon playing what I've always considered the best Sims entry ever… until now, that is.

The Sims 4 never really grabbed at my heart like The Sims 3 did, but I still faithfully bought every expansion, game, and stuff pack as they released. I've craved a recreation of the magic I felt when I first explored EA's third Sims game in all its open-world, customizable glory, but I admittedly never found it. I've sought the often silly yet whimsical vibes of old occult DLC like Supernatural. I figured I'd play The Sims 3 forever – but the past few days say otherwise.

I've once again become that fairy-obsessed 12-year-old girl hooked on The Sims 3: Supernatural again, except now I'm 25 and finally feel like I can't get enough of The Sims 4. What could've possibly convinced me to fall in love with The Sims 4 after so long? Enchanted by Nature. I recently dipped my toes into EA's new expansion pack, and it's safe to say I never want to leave the glittery waters of Innisgreen.

A bibbidi-bobbidi-boo-tiful new world

Fairies are the most obvious appeal of Enchanted by Nature, but they aren't the only feature drawing me to the pack. I'm smitten with its lush Ireland-inspired world, quirky inhabitants, beautiful Build and Buy Mode items, nature-focused gameplay, and emphasis on emotions – an emphasis I've previously only really found via Sims 4 mods that make the game feel more meaningful. For me, this isn't just an expansion. It's the expansion.

Innisgreen, the newest region to join the lineup of Sims 4 maps, is downright stunning. Emerald woods, thriving flora, storybook toadstools, and shimmering waters – stepping into this pack feels like making my way through a misty, mystical dream, further fueling the nostalgia I'm overcome with while playing Enchanted by Nature. I already loved Cottage Living for its cozy world, but this takes the charming things I enjoy about it to an entirely different level.

The creativity that went into the existing lots is at a peak I don't think I've ever seen before in any Sims game. It's like a mashup of childhood fairytale homes and Hobbit dwellings in one – a delightful feast for any fantasy lover's eyes, and boy, are mine eating good. As an avid enjoyer of all things Celtic history and mythology, I appreciate the attention to detail given to the architecture – inspiration drawn from Ireland is evident in both build and color scheme.

Interacting with the world is a highlight in itself, too. If I want my Sim to feel in tune with nature or their emotions, I have them visit Everdew and take a dip in Moondrop Springs. I can also adopt a more playful, fairy-esque approach to nature with my Sim, shrinking them down to play with benches or stumps. There's also the potential to live entirely off the land with my Sim – an option that changes the game for challenges like Rags to Riches.

My Sim can hone their Natural Living skill, one new to Enchanted by Nature, and eat, bathe, or sleep outdoors. I wasn't sure I would take advantage of these new features while playing, but I actually adore how in touch my fairy Sim feels with the rhythm of the natural world as they experience life outside. The Sims has always been a dollhouse-like series about choice, after all, and this pack gives players a sense of freedom previously absent from The Sims 4.

A near pixie-perfect experience

Between vampires, witches, horses, and now fairies, I've finally got everything I want in The Sims 4 (sorry, car devotees).

Innisgreen is undeniably one of The Sims 4's most remarkable worlds, but the gameplay that accompanies Enchanted by Nature is truly where it shines. I'm not ashamed to admit that I first spent hours in Create A Sim exploring all of the new options. From the nature-tousled hair to the fantastical eye colors, I'm sure I'll be using the expansion pack's additions for years to come. The fairy form was a true treat to customize, too – all those wings.

After drooling over my Sim and the upgrade to fairy creation from The Sims 3 I never knew I'd see (or needed) in The Sims 4, I dive into the meat of Enchanted by Nature – and get absolutely sucked into it. Acting on my inner alchemist by transforming ingredients into charms, cures, and elixirs, balancing my Sim's coexistence with the natural world to ensure good health (both mental and physical), and throwing fairy house parties are just a few highlights of my time with the pack.

Some of it does, admittedly, feel like an extension of older expansions' mechanics, but I don't personally think that's necessarily a drawback – having my packs, especially those related to The Sims 4 occults, work well together is important to me anyway. Combining my witchy Realm of Magic Sims with the new Enchanted by Nature traits makes for one heck of a roleplay experience, and I'm so here for it. Riding a unicorn as a fairy? Yes, please.

Activities that were already present in-game, like foraging and fishing, that I never used to touch, actually feel worth engaging with now as well. Between vampires, witches, horses, and now fairies, I've finally got everything I want in The Sims 4 (sorry, car devotees). I just hope the pre-pack update is patched soon so that I can play to my occult-loving heart's content. How else will I recreate True Blood in-game?

