New Sims 4 update prepares the game for fairies but breaks things for another occult, leaving all my vampires starving as every Sim is wrongly marked as "pregnant"

Fairies are coming to The Sims 4 tomorrow with new expansion pack Enchanted by Nature, and as usual, EA has prepared with a pre-release patch – a patch that hasn't exactly gone to plan.

While the game boasts plenty of new features now, including some stunning glass roofs and plants to decorate with, there's also a plethora of pesky bugs – the most annoying of which relates to pregnancy. As fans have noted in online threads, Sims are no longer able to take pregnancy tests and are wrongly being categorized by the game as "pregnant." One player's screenshot showcases as much, with her Sim incorrectly labeled as such.

The issue doesn't just stop there, though. It's more than a label – pregnant Sims aren't able to partake in certain activities and interactions. For instance, as the poster points out, their Sim can't "Make a Wish" while pregnant… even though the Sim isn't actually pregnant. That's not all, either. Sims can't "Try for Baby" anymore as the game deems them already pregnant, and vampire Sims can't drink the plasma of any other Sims as they're all "pregnant."

It's a bug I've had to grapple with myself recently, as someone who almost exclusively plays with occult-aligned Sims. I've had to get creative and cheat my vampire Sims' thirst levels to full so that they don't starve and die, and I'm not alone. In other words, the pre-release patch that's supposed to help prepare the game for a new occult (fairies, in the case of Enchanted by Nature) seems to have broken another – the vampire occult.

Thankfully, EA is aware of the pregnancy problem and is on the case. There are bug report threads on the official EA Forums flagging the issue, and an announcement was posted in the game's official Discord server stating that developers are "actively investigating issues related to Sim pregnancy, including missing pregnancy tests, baby bumps, and interactions." Here's hoping the storm of "pregnant" Sims calms soon, and our vampires can once again eat.



