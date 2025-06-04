New Sims 4 teasers have fans convinced one of the most hotly anticipated features from The Sims 3 is finally making a return: "Yep, it's definitely fairies!"

It's an exciting time for fans of The Sims 4, as a brand-new expansion pack trailer seems like it's underway – and between its short teaser and the cryptic hints on EA's website, it appears a beloved Sims 3 feature may finally be coming to the life sim.

The only concrete teaser we have is a clip from a live stream featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Quen Blackwell, and Ebonix. It starts about 33 minutes and 43 seconds into the overall video, showcasing what looks almost exactly like a fairy house from The Sims 3, albeit in The Sims 4, this time. The little house emits a glittery glow and bounces about as if a party is underway inside before text pops up indicating a "new trailer" is dropping on June 12.

What that new trailer is, the video doesn't specify – but judging by the small home's features, how it mirrors the fairy houses and parties in The Sims 3, and how long the community has been asking for fairies, it comes as no surprise that fans are convinced they know what the next Sims 4 expansion pack will include. "Yep, it's definitely fairies! I am SO excited," one such player exclaims under a recent Reddit thread regarding the teaser.

"I'm really excited they're adding fairies (hopefully)," adds another fan. "It better be fairies." The short clip isn't the only insinuation from EA that fair folk are in the works, either – an official teaser website from the developers has been updated a few times now, most recently to show an image and text hinting toward an alchemy-aligned new skill – the "Apothecary skill." This, coupled with the site's past hints, has players doubling down on their theories.

On a separate Reddit post referencing one of the website teasers, the community can be seen speculating what "Mystical Sims" and "Disruptive Sims" may mean, as well as if the mention of "Plant Lovers" might point to a long-awaited PlantSim overhaul – something mods have taken care of in the meantime. "Disruptive and Mystical Sims? Is it possible for two different occults," questions a fan in the replies, "evil and nice fairies?"

That could indicate an even more fleshed-out fairy system than The Sims 3. Other teasers on EA's mysterious website seemingly name-drop the potential expansion pack's accompanying neighborhood, "Innisgreen," a location that sounds as enchanting as the Realm of Magic DLC's own world feels. It's a lot to piece together, but come June 12, we'll hopefully know for certain whether fairies are finally making a comeback or not.



